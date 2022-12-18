Holiday season health advice from Canada's top doctor
Canada's top doctor is sharing her advice for protecting the health of yourself and loved ones in the first holiday season largely free of COVID-19 restrictions.
Speaking to CTV's Your Morning on Monday, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam urged Canadians to keep up-to-date with their COVID-19 and flu vaccinations and to stay home if sick.
"Well, of course we've been gathering quite a bit since the fall and we're heading into the holiday season, where people would want to get together more because it is the first holiday season where there's been no specific restrictions on movement or contact," Tam said.
"So with that in mind, we can protect ourselves as we head into meeting with family and friends."
Tam suggested wearing high-quality masks, ensuring there is proper ventilation indoors, hand washing and using COVID-19 rapid tests as other ways to help prevent the spread of viruses during holiday gatherings.
She also stressed that anyone pregnant is at greater risk of developing severe outcomes from the flu and COVID-19, and would benefit from vaccinations.
According to data released by the Public Health Agency of Canada, more than 700 children were hospitalized by the end of November with H3N2, a strain of the flu that typically takes a toll on older adults. Previous pandemic restrictions have lessened the amount of flu-related hospitalizations, but the severity of recent cases has concerned medical teams.
The latest federal FluWatch report shows the percentage of tests positive for influenza, while still slightly above pre-pandemic levels, fell during the week of Dec. 4-10.
In that same period, pediatric hospitalizations for the flu dropped for the first time after weeks of increases, but also remained well above normal levels.
Federal data show the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital has fluctuated over the fall, surpassing the peaks reached in the early parts of the pandemic but still below the heights seen during the initial Omicron wave a year ago.
Recently, two children in Montreal died due to complications with strep A infection, and Montreal's public health department announced a rise in streptococcal infections among young children since mid-November.
"The thing is, it's still a very rare condition when it gets invasive and causes those severe complications," Dr. Allan Grill, chief of family medicine at Oak Valley Health's Markham Stouffville Hospital in Ontario, told CTV News Channel on Sunday, referring to strep A infection.
"There's about five cases per about 100 thousand people. So it's still pretty rare. But it's obviously [something] we want parents to look out for."
He added that signs to watch for include really high fevers, lethargy to the degree a child can't be roused, and such difficulty breathing they can't eat or drink.
"These are emergency situations where we need to get to the children quickly and examine them."
Grill believes that the holidays are a "wonderful time for people to get together" but says certain considerations should be made while determining the safety of larger gatherings.
"Particularly in Canada, we saw a lot of respiratory illnesses [in recent months]," he said. "It's had a strain on our health-care system. It's made parents very anxious and concerned. And it's made health-care providers have to work a lot harder."
Along with staying home when ill and using rapid tests for COVID-19, Grill also suggested encouraging people to wear a mask, and giving people space to maintain a physical distance from one another.
"Washing your hands is important. If you're having a party make sure there's hand sanitizer around. Remind people to wash their hands before you sit down and eat and drink together."
And there are other pre-emptive measures proven to mitigate the spread of infections, he said.
"Again, it's not too late to get your flu shot… And it's not too late to get caught up with your COVID-19 vaccine."
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'A horrendous scene': Investigation underway after 6 people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Authorities are investigating what led to a lone gunman opening fire Sunday night inside a condo tower in Vaughan, just north of Toronto, killing five people before being shot dead by police.
Historic biodiversity agreement reached at UN conference
Negotiators reached a historic deal at a UN biodiversity conference early Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world's lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world.
Holiday season health advice from Canada's top doctor
Canada's top doctor shares her advice for protecting the health of yourself and loved ones in the first holiday season largely free of COVID-19 restrictions.
Air Force to add oversight after officers lose pay over 'egregious' pilot call sign
While the Royal Canadian Air Force plans to add more control over how fighter pilots get their call signs, a senior officer says there are no plans to abolish the nicknames -- or the social gatherings where they are handed out.
Twitter poll closes with users voting for Musk exit as chief
More than half of 17.5 million users who responded to a Twitter poll created by billionaire Elon Musk over whether he should step down as head of the company had voted yes by the time the poll closed Monday.
'Perfect storm' of inflation, high prices driving more into homelessness: advocates
Social agencies and advocates say rising interest rates and high inflation are pushing more Canadians into homelessness.
11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight
Severe turbulence rocked a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu Sunday, seriously injuring 11 people in what a Hawaiian Airlines official called an isolated and unusual event. The flight was full, carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members, he said during an afternoon news conference.
World Cup 2022 review: Best and worst of the tournament in Qatar
After 64 matches, 172 goals and one of the best finals in history, the 2022 World Cup is over and Lionel Messi's Argentina is the champion. Here's a look at some of the highlights of the tournament -- and the low points.
'Very disappointed in the health-care system:' B.C. man waiting 4 years for back surgery
A Chilliwack, B.C. man who’s been waiting four years for back surgery is slowly seeing his health and quality of life deteriorate. Glen Millard,76, who has a hobby farm, says a lifetime of wear and tear has left him with several missing discs and damaged vertebrae.
Canada
-
'A horrendous scene': Investigation underway after 6 people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Authorities are investigating what led to a lone gunman opening fire Sunday night inside a condo tower in Vaughan, just north of Toronto, killing five people before being shot dead by police.
-
Air Force to add oversight after officers lose pay over 'egregious' pilot call sign
While the Royal Canadian Air Force plans to add more control over how fighter pilots get their call signs, a senior officer says there are no plans to abolish the nicknames -- or the social gatherings where they are handed out.
-
'Perfect storm' of inflation, high prices driving more into homelessness: advocates
Social agencies and advocates say rising interest rates and high inflation are pushing more Canadians into homelessness.
-
Conflict over new Indigenous lobster fishery continues to smoulder amid some progress
Federal conservation officers have seized more than 7,000 lobster traps in the two years since violence flared in Nova Scotia when a First Nation tried to assert a treaty right by fishing out of season.
-
Holiday season health advice from Canada's top doctor
Canada's top doctor shares her advice for protecting the health of yourself and loved ones in the first holiday season largely free of COVID-19 restrictions.
-
Flight delays, cancellations frustrate holiday travellers at YYC Calgary International Airport
It's the busiest time of the year at YYC Calgary International Airport as people return or head home for the holidays.
World
-
Saudi-Iran talks said to have stalled over protests in Iran
Baghdad-mediated diplomatic talks between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia have come to a halt, largely because of Tehran claims the Sunni kingdom has played a role in alleged foreign incitement of the mass anti-government protests underway in Iran, multiple Iraqi officials said.
-
Norway's aging king hospitalized again
Norway's King Harald V has been admitted to a hospital due to an infection and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics, the Norwegian palace said in a brief statement Monday.
-
Thai navy searching for 31 missing sailors after ship sank
Thai navy ships and helicopters searched Monday for more than 30 sailors still missing more than 17 hours after their warship sank in rough seas in the Gulf of Thailand.
-
U.S. House: Justice Department 'should' consider criminal charges against Trump
The House Jan. 6 committee is wrapping up its investigation of the violent 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection, with lawmakers expected to cap one of the most exhaustive and aggressive congressional probes in memory with an extraordinary recommendation: The Justice Department should consider criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.
-
Court: U.K. plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda is legal
Britain's High Court ruled Monday that a plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is legal but the government must consider the circumstances of each case before deporting anyone, a judgment that sets the controversial policy up for further legal battles.
-
Peru's dark past surfaces as young protester is laid to rest
The streets of Quinua were overrun by weeping residents commemorating the death of Clemer Rojas, a 23-year-old student who left his parents' home Thursday to protest the ousting of Peru's president and never returned.
Politics
-
'Five-alarm fire': Conservatives to continue focus on cost of living in new year, Scheer says
Opposition House Leader Andrew Scheer says Conservative MPs will continue to focus on tackling the cost-of-living crisis and quashing the Liberals' carbon tax in the new year.
-
Pierre Poilievre thinks he can win over new Canadians – here's how he plans to do it
Since Stephen Harper's four-year term, Conservatives have lost three straight elections to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals, with losses stacking up in Toronto- and Vancouver-area suburban seats, home to many visible minorities and new Canadians. If there's one thing many in the party agree on, it's the need for Conservatives to build support in such communities. But can Pierre Poilievre do it?
-
Power Play's picks for the five power players of 2022
The 2022 political year saw federal leaders grapple with both unprecedented protests at home and how to respond to wartime needs abroad. It also saw some top politicians take on new positions of power, while Indigenous leaders took their calls for accountability directly to the Vatican. Here are CTV News Channel Power Play's picks for the top five political power players of the year.
Health
-
'Very disappointed in the health-care system:' B.C. man waiting 4 years for back surgery
A Chilliwack, B.C. man who’s been waiting four years for back surgery is slowly seeing his health and quality of life deteriorate. Glen Millard,76, who has a hobby farm, says a lifetime of wear and tear has left him with several missing discs and damaged vertebrae.
-
Holiday season health advice from Canada's top doctor
Canada's top doctor shares her advice for protecting the health of yourself and loved ones in the first holiday season largely free of COVID-19 restrictions.
-
American ALS patients contend with US$158K price tag on new drug
In September, Relyvrio became only the third drug approved in the U.S. for ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, an incurable neurodegenerative disease that is usually fatal within five years. But patients and physicians who celebrated Relyvrio's approval several months ago are now contending with the obstacles posed by the U.S. health-care system.
Sci-Tech
-
ChatGPT: What is OpenAI's chatbot and what is it used for?
The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in emerging technologies continues to advance rapidly. San Francisco-based OpenAI made its latest creation, the ChatGPT chatbot, available for free public testing on Nov. 30. A chatbot is a software application designed to mimic human-like conversation based on user prompts.
-
'Hallowed space': Divers pull 275 artifacts from 2022 excavation of Franklin ship
Eleven metres below the surface of the Northwest Passage, deep within the wreck of one of Capt. John Franklin's doomed ships, something caught the eye of diver Ryan Harris. Harris was in the middle of the 2022 field season on the wreck of HMS Erebus.
-
'Unlike any planets found in our solar system:' These two planets are probably made of water, study finds
Two far-off planets are likely made of water, according to research conducted using NASA's Hubble and Spitzer telescopes.
Entertainment
-
Why we can't get enough of the 'Wednesday' dance
Wednesday Addams doesn't do anything by accident. So when the spirit of dance possessed the typically morose teen at her school dance in the new Netflix series bearing her name, it caused an immediate stir, onscreen and off.
-
'Avatar 2' makes waves with $134 million domestic debut
'Avatar: The Way of Water'a didn't make quite as big of a splash as many assumed it would, but James Cameron's big budget spectacle still helped breathe life into the box office this weekend.
-
How a Marvel Comics artist helped give Newfoundland its own psychedelic superhero
When Marvel Comics artist Danny Bulanadi died last month, fans around the world took to social media to share his illustrations of well-known and well-muscled characters including Captain America, the Fantastic Four and the Transformers.
Business
-
Wall Street opens mixed, coming off 2 straight weekly losses
Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for energy companies are offset by losses elsewhere in the market.
-
EU ministers trying, again, for compromise on gas price cap
European Union ministers were trying again on Monday to finalize a long-awaited deal to implement a natural gas price cap that they hope can help households and businesses better weather excessive price surges.
-
As politicians played inflation blame game in 2022, what really drove rising prices?
After enjoying decades of a relatively low and stable inflation rate, Canadians spent 2022 grappling with the highest levels of inflation seen in nearly 40 years.
Lifestyle
-
Amid security crisis, Finland's defence minister stepping aside for parental leave
Finland's defence minister made a stirring argument for his country's new gender-neutral parental leave system when he announced he would be stepping aside in a few weeks to take care of his 6-month-old son, reassuring the nation that it would be in good hands amid a regional security crisis.
-
Not just for kids: Toymakers aim more products at grown-ups
Long before the pandemic, many adults turned to toys from Legos to collectible items to tap into their inner childhood for comfort. But all the stresses from the health crisis appear to have accelerated and solidified the trend.
-
Canadians finding faith as Americans lose it: survey on importance of religion
A new survey suggests the perceptions of Canadians and Americans on religion have changed over the past couple of years.
Sports
-
Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France in instant classic on penalties
Lionel Messi's once-in-a-generation career is complete. The Argentina superstar is finally a World Cup champion.
-
Canadian swimmer Maggie Mac Neil sets world record at short course worlds
Canada's Maggie Mac Neil closed out the FINA World Swimming Championships in style on Sunday by setting a world record in the women's 100-metre butterfly.
-
Vikings beat Colts in biggest comeback in NFL history
The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in overtime Saturday to win the NFC North division.
Autos
-
Friendly rivals: with EV tensions in past, Canada poised to compete with biggest ally
With cross-border auto tensions now in the rear-view mirror, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is talking about Canada's next big bilateral challenge: head-to-head economic competition with the United States.
-
U.S. opens probe of Cruise robotaxi braking, clogging traffic
U.S. safety regulators are investigating reports that autonomous robotaxis run by General Motors' Cruise LLC can stop too quickly or unexpectedly quit moving, potentially stranding passengers.
-
Jay Leno details how his 'face caught on fire' in first interview since accident
Jay Leno has opened up for the first time about the accident that left him with severe burns to his face and body.