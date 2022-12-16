Pediatric hospitalizations for flu fall in Canada for 1st time in weeks: federal data

While rates of influenza continue to remain high across the country, recent federal data suggest the situation may be improving as pediatric hospitalizations fell for the first time in weeks.

The latest FluWatch report for the week of Dec. 4-10 shows the percentage of tests positive for influenza, while slightly above expected pre-pandemic levels, fell to 21.5 per cent from 23.7 per cent the previous week.

It represents the first noticeable decrease in positive influenza tests this season from the current high of 23.8 per cent recorded the week of Nov. 20-26.

"I think depending on where you are in the country, your influenza activity is going to be slightly different," Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam told CTV News Channel on Friday.

"In some areas of the country, we believe that there's a slight drop for influenza-related indicators, but that's still at quite a high level of influenza activity."

This year's flu season has been notable for its fast and early start compared to previous years.

One concerning trend in particular is the relatively high rate of hospitalizations for influenza, as well as respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, among infants and children.

After weeks of increases, pediatric hospitalizations for influenza fell to 208 during the week of Dec. 4-10 from 251 the week before, but are still well above normal levels.

This is based on surveillance data from IMPACT, or Canada's Immunization Monitoring Program ACTive, network, which pulls data on pediatric hospitalizations from 12 health centres.

Along with wearing masks in crowded places, improving ventilation indoors and staying home when sick, Tam encouraged Canadians, including those who are pregnant, to stay up-to-date on their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations in order to prevent the risk of overwhelming hospital emergency departments.

On Thursday, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said the province's flu season may have peaked, with the number of people testing positive for influenza falling recently.

Provincial data compiled by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health show emergency department visits for respiratory illnesses have fallen for all age groups.

Influenza infections also appear to be slowing in Quebec and Alberta.

The latest FluWatch report says that while cases of influenza are slowly decreasing among individuals 19 and younger, they continue to increase in adults, namely those 65 and older.

Since Aug. 28, 45 per cent of laboratory-confirmed influenza cases have been in people 19 and younger.

Virtually all cases detected so far have been influenza A, leaving open the possibility that other strains could emerge later on in the season, Tam said.

The cumulative hospitalization rate for influenza in Canada remains highest among children four and younger and adults 65 and older at 75.6 and 71.1 per 100,000 people respectively. The overall cumulative hospitalization rate in Canada is 27.5 per 100,000 people.

However, the report does not include influenza-associated hospitalizations from all provinces and territories.

With files from The Canadian Press