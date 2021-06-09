OTTAWA -- Health Minister Patty Hajdu says it’s up to the provinces to decide specific details on what fully vaccinated Canadians can do.

Patty Hajdu told CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Wednesday the answers about when Canadians can return to classrooms or go to crowded bars lie with the provinces. Hajdu also said some specific questions may be local considerations since COVID-19 situations are different across the country.

The federal government shared Wednesday it is aiming to allow fully vaccinated Canadians to travel outside of the country without quarantining for two weeks as early as July. Fully vaccinated Canadians would not have to stay in quarantine hotels upon their return to Canada.

