The federal government says that Canadian truckers will not be exempt from testing and quarantine requirements under the new federal vaccine mandate for truck drivers coming into effect this weekend.

Government sources tell CTV News that Canada is now reverting back to the original rules that force unvaccinated Canadian truckers coming into Canada to be fully vaccinated, or face PCR testing and quarantine requirements. Truckers who are foreign nationals will need to be fully vaccinated to come into Canada.

This is a breaking news update, more coming...