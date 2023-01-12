Third week of January 2022 was deadliest of pandemic: StatCan
The third week of January 2022 was the deadliest week in Canada since the pandemic began, according to new data released by Statistics Canada.
And while COVID-19 infections have directly accounted for most excess deaths during the pandemic, alcohol, drugs and accidental poisoning have also been significant drivers.
These findings are detailed in a new report by Statistics Canada on excess deaths and mortality in Canada from January 2020 to October 2022. Agencies like Statistics Canada measure excess mortality in order to better understand the direct and indirect consequences of the pandemic as new COVID-19 variants of concern continue to influence public health.
Here is a summary of some of Statistics Canada's latest findings.
WHAT IS EXCESS MORTALITY?
A certain number of people are expected to die in a population, like Canada's, during any given period. Excess mortality is when there are more deaths than expected for a specific period of time.
Even without a pandemic, there is always some year-to-year fluctuation in the number of deaths in a population in a given week – an expected range – and the number of expected deaths should fall within that range. But when weekly deaths are consistently higher than the expected range, especially for several consecutive weeks, that bears examining.
According to Statistics Canada, there were an estimated 53,741 excess deaths in Canada from the end of March 2020 to the end of August 2022, 7.6 per cent more than would be expected had there not been a pandemic.
During this period, at least 42,215 deaths were directly attributed to COVID-19. From the beginning of January that year – a time when Omicron was rapidly spreading throughout the country – to the end of February, there were 8,286 excess deaths, or 16.8 per cent more than would have been expected.
In the third week of January alone there were 27 per cent more deaths than would have been expected for that period. In other words, slightly more than one in five deaths that week were excess deaths attributed to the pandemic.
Most of these excess deaths were recorded in Ontario and Quebec, although Alberta and British Columbia had higher-than-expected weekly deaths through much of 2022.
In fact, deaths in the three westernmost provinces drove a second significant period of excess mortality in 2022, when 2,357 excess deaths – or 8.4 per cent more deaths than expected – were recorded from the middle of April to the middle of May.
DEATH FROM ALCOHOL AND DRUGS
Not all of the excess deaths throughout the pandemic have been caused by COVID-19 infections, though Statistics Canada says many should be considered an indirect result of the virus.
Deaths related to alcohol consumption, drug use and accidental poisoning have occurred at especially high rates among younger Canadians.
Accidental poisoning – including overdoses from prescription, over-the-counter and illicit drugs, alcohol, solvents and pesticides – contributed to at least 4,605 deaths across Canada in 2020 and 6,310 in 2021.
In comparison, unintentional poisonings caused 4,830 deaths at the previous height of the overdose crisis in 2017.
More than half of accidental poisoning deaths – 2,640 in 2020 and 3,600 in 2021 – occurred in people younger than 45 years old.
Alcohol-related deaths have also increased significantly throughout the pandemic. These include deaths from accidental and intentional acute alcohol poisoning, alcohol-induced diseases and mental and behavioural disorders attributed to alcohol use.
There were 3,790 alcohol-induced deaths in Canada in 2020 and 3,875 in 2021, compared with 3,200 in 2019. According to Statistics Canada, the 18 per cent increase from 2019 to 2020 was the largest year-over-year change in alcohol-induced deaths seen in at least the last 20 years.
As with accidental poisoning deaths, deaths in people under 65 accounted for most of this increase. This age group saw an increase in the number of alcohol-induced deaths of 27 per cent from 2019 to 2020, compared to an increase of four per cent among people over 65. Statistics Canada said that trend persisted through 2021.
DATA CAVEAT
The data released by Statistics Canada on excess mortality do not capture all the deaths that occurred during the reference period. This is due to both reporting delays and the absence of data from Yukon.
Provisional death counts are based on what is reported to Statistics Canada by provincial and territorial vital statistics registries. Provisional death estimates have been adjusted to account for incomplete data where possible.
These figures may also not match figures from other sources, such as counts and estimates from provincial and territorial health authorities and other agencies, and any media reports using those figures.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'She should be here': Nova Scotia family says loved one died shortly after leaving busy ER
Another Nova Scotia family is speaking out about the death of a loved one following a lengthy wait at an emergency department -- and they’ve created a website where others can share their own stories.
At least one person missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
At least one person is missing Thursday after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in Quebec's Lanaudiere region, according to provincial police (SQ). At an afternoon press conference in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, the municipality where the blast occurred, an SQ spokesperson said it's possible more people are missing.
More than 2,000 anomalies found during radar search of former Sask. residential school site, officials say
Star Blanket Cree Nation said it has located over 2,000 anomalies after completing phase one of a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) search at the site of the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School.
opinion | Don Martin: How bad was the committee hearing over holiday travel woes? Let me count the ways
The Standing Committee on Transport gathered Thursday with MPs demanding an explanation for how that highly unusual Canadian winter combination of heavy snow and cold temperatures which delayed or cancelled thousands of post-pandemic reunions. What they got was a gold-medal finger-pointing performance, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized, mother Priscilla says
Lisa Marie Presley -- the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer herself -- was hospitalized Thursday, her mother said in a statement.
Construction company charged in Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young adults
Con-Drain Group is charged with six counts of criminal negligence causing death following an investigation into an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie.
'She had to buy the coffee': Stranded traveller scores ride with Canadian Olympic curling champion
The thick, soupy fog hanging over Edmonton this week has been a pain for travellers and airline staff alike, but for one B.C. woman it led to a cute story she'll never forget.
Cases of 'Kraken' subvariant of COVID-19 double in one week, PHAC says
As of Monday, the Public Health Agency of Canada has confirmed up to 42 new cases of the new COVID-19 subvariant, known as XBB.15 or 'Kraken.' It’s a high leap from the 21 cases reported last week.
Researchers consider how to 'denormalize' drinking culture ahead of new alcohol guide
Guidelines for alcohol consumption, set in 2011, are expected to be updated next week by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction. Proposed changes released last summer suggest Canada's recommendations will dramatically decrease.
Canada
-
Third week of January 2022 was deadliest of pandemic: StatCan
The third week of January 2022 was the deadliest week in Canada since the pandemic began, according to new data released by Statistics Canada.
-
'She should be here': Nova Scotia family says loved one died shortly after leaving busy ER
Another Nova Scotia family is speaking out about the death of a loved one following a lengthy wait at an emergency department -- and they’ve created a website where others can share their own stories.
-
Fingerprint leads to arrest more than three years after random Manitoba kidnapping
More than three years after a kidnapping in southern Manitoba RCMP called completely random, Mounties have arrested and charged a man thanks to a breakthrough in the investigation.
-
Construction company charged in Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young adults
Con-Drain Group is charged with six counts of criminal negligence causing death following an investigation into an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie.
-
At least one person missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
At least one person is missing Thursday after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in Quebec's Lanaudiere region, according to provincial police (SQ). At an afternoon press conference in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, the municipality where the blast occurred, an SQ spokesperson said it's possible more people are missing.
-
More than 2,000 anomalies found during radar search of former Sask. residential school site, officials say
Star Blanket Cree Nation said it has located over 2,000 anomalies after completing phase one of a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) search at the site of the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School.
World
-
Russian forces press deadly assault for breakthrough in east
Russia said Thursday that its forces are edging closer to capturing a salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine, which would mark an elusive victory for the Kremlin but come at the cost of heavy Russian casualties and extensive destruction of the territory they claim.
-
Romania searches 7 homes in Andrew Tate case
Romania's anti-organized crime agency has carried out seven additional house searches in its investigation into divisive social media influencer Andrew Tate, an official said Thursday.
-
'Dangerous' Alabama tornado slams buildings, uproots trees
A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South spurred a tornado on Thursday that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma, Alabama, a city etched in the history of the civil rights movement.
-
Proud Boys attacked 'heart' of democracy on Jan. 6: U.S. prosecutor
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants led a coordinated attack on 'the heart of our democracy' in a desperate attempt to keep Donald Trump in the White House, a federal prosecutor said Thursday at the start of their seditious conspiracy trial.
-
National Guard sent to Mexico City subway on sabotage worry
The mayor of Mexico City announced Thursday that 6,060 National Guard officers will be posted in the city's subway system after a series of accidents that officials suggested could be due to sabotage.
-
Idaho stabbing suspect to face preliminary hearing in June
The man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students will have a preliminary hearing in late June, when prosecutors will try to show a judge that they have enough evidence to justify the felony charges.
Politics
-
Minister vows accountability over holiday travel chaos, as airlines cite 'extreme weather'
Putting the blame largely on 'extreme weather' and staffing issues, officials from major Canadian airlines Sunwing, WestJet and Air Canada have told MPs they are sorry that thousands of passengers were left scrambling or stranded this holiday season. The airlines say they'll be making changes, but so too should the government.
-
Japanese PM Kishida visits Ottawa, asks for Canada's help on clean energy transition
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has asked Canada to form closer ties during a visit to Ottawa that experts say comes at a time when the two countries have significant geopolitical alignment.
-
Trudeau says he's asked ministers to 'look into' McKinsey contracts
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will examine federal contracts awarded to consulting firm McKinsey and Company.
Health
-
Researchers consider how to 'denormalize' drinking culture ahead of new alcohol guide
Guidelines for alcohol consumption, set in 2011, are expected to be updated next week by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction. Proposed changes released last summer suggest Canada's recommendations will dramatically decrease.
-
Third week of January 2022 was deadliest of pandemic: StatCan
The third week of January 2022 was the deadliest week in Canada since the pandemic began, according to new data released by Statistics Canada.
-
Old mice grow young again in study. Can people do the same?
In Boston labs, old, blind mice have regained their eyesight, developed smarter, younger brains and built healthier muscle and kidney tissue. On the flip side, young mice have prematurely aged, with devastating results to nearly every tissue in their bodies.
Sci-Tech
-
James Webb Space Telescope discovers its first exoplanet
The James Webb Space Telescope can add another cosmic accomplishment to its list: The space observatory has been used to confirm the existence of an exoplanet for the first time.
-
Space-travelling yeast and algae back at UBC for DNA analysis
A team of scientists at the University of British Columbia recently sent baker’s yeast and algae to space in hopes of studying the effects of weightlessness and cosmic radiation on living organisms.
-
Calgary company's technology, used in NASA Mars mission, could help reduce oilsands emissions
A Calgary company’s cutting edge technology – originally used by NASA in a Mars mission – could be utilized to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the oilsands.
Entertainment
-
Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized, mother Priscilla says
Lisa Marie Presley -- the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer herself -- was hospitalized Thursday, her mother said in a statement.
-
Burning Man latest foe of 'green energy' project in Nevada
Add Burning Man to the list of plaintiffs challenging one of the growing number of 'green energy' projects in the works in Nevada.
-
Joni Mitchell to receive Gershwin Prize for Popular Song
A little over a year after being celebrated at the Kennedy Center, Joni Mitchell will return to Washington for another lifetime achievement honour: the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.
Business
-
Bank of Canada may lose billions over next few years: report
The Bank of Canada may lose up to $8.8 billion over the next few years, according to a new report warning the central bank may run into a communications challenge as a result of the losses.
-
Energy and financials help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets mixed
Strength in the energy and financial sectors helped Canada's main stock index gain more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
-
Ex-Goldman bankers tap LinkedIn, headhunters in frail financial jobs market
Newly unemployed Goldman Sachs workers are tapping head-hunters after losing their jobs in its biggest restructuring since the 2008-9 financial crisis, with a sluggish global economy set to make finding comparable roles a challenge, sources said.
Lifestyle
-
Looking to insure your engagement ring? Review your home policy first
Diamonds may be forever, but most know all it takes is an errant slip or a forgetful wearer for wedding and engagement rings to end up lost for good.
-
'Very emotional': Syrian refugee stranded at airport in Malaysia for months granted Canadian citizenship
Hassan Al Kontar, a Syrian refugee who was forced to live at a Malaysian airport for seven months, has been granted Canadian citizenship.
-
'She had to buy the coffee': Stranded traveller scores ride with Canadian Olympic curling champion
The thick, soupy fog hanging over Edmonton this week has been a pain for travellers and airline staff alike, but for one B.C. woman it led to a cute story she'll never forget.
Sports
-
Lionel Messi scores in 1st game after World Cup as PSG wins
Lionel Messi scored in his first game since leading Argentina to the World Cup title as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-0 on Wednesday.
-
Kraemer scores twice for Canada's under-18 hockey team in 3-1 win over U.S.
Caitlin Kraemer scored twice as Canada capped the preliminary round of the women's world under-18 hockey championship with a 3-1 win over the United States on Wednesday.
-
UFC's Dana White says he has 'no defence' for slapping wife
UFC President Dana White took responsibility in a news conference Wednesday for slapping his wife, Anne, on New Year's Eve.
Autos
-
Investors mock Elon Musk's bid to move Tesla buyout trial
Lawyers for Tesla shareholders suing the electric vehicle maker's CEO Elon Musk over a misleading tweet are urging a federal judge to reject the billionaire's request to move an upcoming trial to Texas from California.
-
Calgary vehicle owners can prevent catalytic converter theft with new engraving program
Vehicle owners can have the engraving done at any Kal Tire location across Calgary until the end of March.
-
U.S. official warns of risks posed by heavy electric vehicles
The head of the National Transportation Safety Board expressed concern Wednesday about the safety risks that heavy electric vehicles pose if they collide with lighter vehicles.