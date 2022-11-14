Schools that kept mask mandates saw significantly fewer COVID-19 cases: study
Around 30 per cent of COVID-19 cases among students and staff in schools around Boston could possibly have been prevented if they hadn’t lifted their masking mandates, according to a new U.S. study.
Researchers looked at more than 70 school districts to compare those that had mask mandates with those that didn’t, and found that masking in schools was associated with significantly fewer COVID-19 cases.
School districts in the greater Boston area that lifted mask mandates last February saw an additional 44.9 COVID-19 cases per 1,000 students and staff across 15 weeks compared to schools that kept masking, according to the study.
This comes out to nearly 12,000 cases of COVID-19 connected to the lifting of mask mandates in this region, making up roughly 30 per cent of the cases at that time across all of the school districts.
When looking at only COVID-19 among staff, the impact of masking was even clearer: school districts with no mask requirements had an additional 81 cases per 1,000 staff members overall, with case rates nearly double that of schools that kept masking.
“Our study shows that universal masking is an important strategy to reduce transmission in schools and one that should be considered in mitigation planning to keep students and staff healthier and minimize loss of in-person school days,” Tori Cowger, corresponding author and Health and Human Rights fellow in the FXB Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard Chan School, said in a press release.
“Our results also suggest that universal masking may be an important tool for mitigating structural inequities that have led to unequal conditions in schools and differential risk of severe COVID-19, educational disruptions, and health and economic effects of secondary transmission to household members.”
This study comes amid calls from health experts and officials for Canadians to start wearing masks again if they’d stopped. Ontario Premier Doug Ford advised the public on Sunday to "wear a mask every time possible,” and the province’s top doctor is set to recommend masking on Monday — but it’s unclear if this advice will lead to a provincial mask mandate in schools and businesses.
Mask mandates have all but vanished in many areas of Canada this year, despite COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths occurring at higher rates than in 2021.
As of Nov. 7, there were 6,083 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Canada. Last year, the highest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 at one time was 4,930, according to the federal government.
STUDY FINDS MASKING MEANS LESS KIDS AND TEACHERS WITH COVID-19
Numerous studies have shown that wearing a mask in public indoor spaces can provide greater protection against COVID-19 and other airborne viruses, but not many studies have been able to directly compare the results of schools having mask mandates to those that removed them.
Massachusetts rescinded their universal masking mandate for public schools in February 2022, and the vast majority of schools responded by dropping their mask mandates.
Only two school districts — Boston and Chelsea — decided to keep their masking requirements in place through June 2022, providing a perfect opportunity for researchers to compare the incidence rate between schools that mandated masks and those that didn’t.
The resulting study, published earlier this week in the New England Journal of Medicine, tracked 72 school districts in the greater Boston area for 15 weeks after the statewide mask mandate was lifted.
This covered more than 294,000 students and 46,500 staff.
Prior to the lifting of the statewide masking requirement, the trends of COVID-19 cases were relatively similar across all of the school districts.
Only after some schools stopped requiring masks and other didn’t did a new trend begin to emerge.
Graphs of the COVID-19 incidence rate in the included school districts show that cases increased across the board in all schools as case levels rose in the community. But schools that lifted mask requirements saw a much bigger increase in cases than those that didn’t.
Forty-six of the school districts lifted masking requirements during the first school week after the statewide mandate was lifted, while 17 districts lifted their mandates in the second week, followed by seven districts in the third week. Only two school districts kept their masking requirements to the end of the school year.
Schools that lifted their mask mandate in the first week had the highest COVID-19 incidence level among staff of all districts, while schools that lifted their masking mandate in the second week had the highest incidence level among students by themselves, as well as students and staff combined.
The two districts that maintained mask mandates reached around 10 weekly cases of COVID-19 per 100 students and staff during their highest peak of cases in late May.
At the same time, the other districts were experiencing 15-25 weekly cases per 100 students, around 50-150 per cent higher.
There was also a clear toll in terms of learning hours for students attending a school without masking requirements. Researchers calculated that because those who had a positive COVID-19 test were required to quarantine at home for at least five days, the additional cases associated with a lack of masking mandates translated to at least 17,500 missed days of school for children and 6,500 missed days for staff during those 15 weeks.
“This study provides clear support for the importance of universal masking to reduce transmission of COVID-19 in school settings, especially when community COVID levels are high,” Eleanor Murray, assistant professor of epidemiology at Boston University School of Public Health and study co-author, said in the release. “Masking reduces COVID-19 transmission in schools in an equitable and easy to implement way and should be part of any layered mitigation strategy.”
Researchers also noted that the school districts that chose to keep their masking requirements tended to have older school buildings that may have had poorer ventilation or fewer windows, had more students per class, and generally served lower-income communities, stating that universal masking can help make up some of the inequalities that poorer students may already face.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Get him home so he can live': Metro Vancouver family trying to bring home father shot in Paraguay
Shemick Matusiak says he hasn’t been able to sleep or work for a week, ever since his father Richard was shot in the leg in Paraguay. The family desperately wants to bring him back to Canada to receive medical care.
Ford tells Ontarians to 'wear a mask' ahead of top doctor’s expected recommendation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is advising the public to 'wear a mask every time possible' a day before the province’s top doctor is set to recommend masking on Monday.
Schools that kept mask mandates saw significantly fewer COVID-19 cases: study
Masking in schools can lead to significantly fewer COVID-19 cases among students and staff, according to a new U.S. study that looked at more than 70 school districts to compare those that had mask mandates with those that didn’t.
Five Canadian cities named among world's best 100 for 2023
Five Canadian cities are among the world’s best, according to a ranking released this week analyzing factors that have shown positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and tourism. Here are the cities that made the list and why.
One injury confirmed in 'major explosion' that obliterated Regina home
Emergency services in Regina were on the scene of what they are calling a ‘major explosion’ on Sunday.
Elon Musk cuts Twitter's outsourced content moderators
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job.
What's happening at bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX?
The imploding cryptocurrency trading firm FTX is now short billions of dollars after experiencing the crypto equivalent of a bank run. The exchange, formerly one of the world's largest, sought bankruptcy protection last week, and its CEO and founder resigned. Hours later, the trading firm said there had been 'unauthorized access' and that funds had disappeared. Analysts say hundreds of millions of dollars may have vanished.
'Every option is on the table' as Canadians face higher variable-rate mortgage payments
Following a series of interest rate hikes, countless Canadians with variable-rate mortgages are seeing their monthly payments increase by hundreds of dollars. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of families now struggling to make ends meet as a result.
Former MMA fighter Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson dies at 38
Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson, an MMA light heavyweight fighter who went 23-6 in his career, has died. He was 38.
Canada
-
'Get him home so he can live': Metro Vancouver family trying to bring home father shot in Paraguay
Shemick Matusiak says he hasn’t been able to sleep or work for a week, ever since his father Richard was shot in the leg in Paraguay. The family desperately wants to bring him back to Canada to receive medical care.
-
One injury confirmed in 'major explosion' that obliterated Regina home
Emergency services in Regina were on the scene of what they are calling a ‘major explosion’ on Sunday.
-
Policing in flux across B.C., as political pledges prove complex to implement
Transformations of police departments were a common promise in municipal elections across B.C. last month. As newly elected mayors and councils get to work, they now have to grapple with the complex reality of keeping those promises.
-
Ontario gas tax cut to be extended for another year
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced he is set to extend the province’s gas tax cut for another year.
-
Kids’ Advil packs on sale for nearly $300 on Amazon as pressure mounts at pediatric hospitals
A pack of children’s Advil is currently on sale for nearly $300 on Amazon in Canada as a shortage of kids’ pain medications, surge of respiratory illnesses and mounting pediatric patient volumes compound in Ontario.
-
Royal Canadian Air Farce alumnus Alan John Park dead at 60
Alan John Park, a longtime member of the Royal Canadian Air Farce comedy troupe, died at age 60, eight years after he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.
World
-
Nancy Pelosi keeps option of another term as U.S. House Democratic leader open
With control of the House still hanging in the balance, Speaker Nancy Pelosi stayed mum Sunday on her future plans but said congressional colleagues are urging her to seek another term as Democratic leader following a strong showing in the midterm elections.
-
Bomb rocks avenue in heart of Istanbul; 6 dead, dozens hurt
A bomb rocked a bustling pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people, wounding several dozen and leaving panicked people to flee the fiery blast or huddle in cafes and shops.
-
6 killed in mid-air Dallas air show crash, investigation underway
A U.S. transportation official probing the cause of a midair crash of two historic military planes during an air show that left six people dead said Sunday that one of the key questions for investigators is why the aircraft were seemingly sharing the same space just before impact.
-
Slovenia elects first female president in runoff vote
Liberal rights advocate Natasa Pirc Musar won a runoff Sunday to become Slovenia's first female head of state, and said she will seek to bridge the deep left-right divide in the Alpine nation of 2 million.
-
Kyiv vows to keep driving out Russia after Kherson success
Ukraine's president vowed to keep pushing Russian forces out of his country after they withdrew from Kherson, leaving behind devastation, hunger and booby traps in the southern Ukrainian city.
-
King Charles III leads Remembrance Sunday to honour veterans
The U.K. fell silent for two minutes on Remembrance Sunday as King Charles III led the nation in honouring servicemen and women who lost their lives in past conflicts.
Politics
-
Federal-provincial fight over health transfer percentage points is 'futile': Duclos
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the provinces' focus on dollar amounts and health transfer percentages is 'a futile fight,' and Canada's premiers should instead focus on achieving results, such as recruiting and retaining healthcare professionals, and getting care to people.
-
Trudeau pledges $1 million for clearing landmines, cluster bombs in Cambodia, Laos
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has wrapped up his first stop of a tour in Southeast Asia by announcing nearly $1 million to help remove unexploded landmines and cluster bombs from the region.
-
Trudeau puts cash behind Indo-Pacific pledges during visit to Southeast Asia summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a slew of funding announcements in Cambodia on Saturday aimed at deepening economic and academic ties with Southeast Asia, after decades of sporadic engagement with the region.
Health
-
She chemically straightened her hair to feel accepted. Now she's learned of the increased risk of uterine cancer
New research shows that chemical hair straightening products are tied to uterine and other cancers that impact Black women more than other groups.
-
Ford tells Ontarians to 'wear a mask' ahead of top doctor’s expected recommendation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is advising the public to 'wear a mask every time possible' a day before the province’s top doctor is set to recommend masking on Monday.
-
Schools that kept mask mandates saw significantly fewer COVID-19 cases: study
Masking in schools can lead to significantly fewer COVID-19 cases among students and staff, according to a new U.S. study that looked at more than 70 school districts to compare those that had mask mandates with those that didn’t.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk cuts Twitter's outsourced content moderators
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job.
-
Unmanned, solar-powered US space plane back after 908 days
An unmanned U.S. military space plane landed early Saturday after spending a record 908 days in orbit for its sixth mission and conducting science experiments.
-
Twitter rivals emerge as options amid Elon Musk take over
Twitter has been a bit of a mess since billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the helm, while it's not clear if the drama is causing many users to leave, lesser-known sites Mastodon and even Tumblr are emerging as new (or renewed) alternatives.
Entertainment
-
'Black Panther' sequel scores 2nd biggest debut of 2022
The box office roared back to life with the long-awaited release of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.' The Marvel sequel earned $180 million in ticket sales from more than 4,396 theatres in the U.S. and Canada, according to estimates from The Walt Disney Co. on Sunday.
-
Twitter rivals emerge as options amid Elon Musk take over
Twitter has been a bit of a mess since billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the helm, while it's not clear if the drama is causing many users to leave, lesser-known sites Mastodon and even Tumblr are emerging as new (or renewed) alternatives.
-
Muggles welcome at Harry Potter-themed boutique in Drummondville, Que.
A one-of-a-kind business is casting a spell on customers in Quebec. CTV News took a peek inside Sorciere et Magie, a Harry-Potter themed boutique that opened last fall.
Business
-
What's happening at bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX?
The imploding cryptocurrency trading firm FTX is now short billions of dollars after experiencing the crypto equivalent of a bank run. The exchange, formerly one of the world's largest, sought bankruptcy protection last week, and its CEO and founder resigned. Hours later, the trading firm said there had been 'unauthorized access' and that funds had disappeared. Analysts say hundreds of millions of dollars may have vanished.
-
Elon Musk cuts Twitter's outsourced content moderators
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job.
-
U.K.'s self-billed 'Scrooge' promises tax increases, spending cuts
Britain's Treasury chief warned Sunday of a coming spending crunch and tax increases for cash-strapped Britons as he bids to fill the 'black hole' in the country's finances.
Lifestyle
-
Why 'play pays': CEO says fun in the workplace improves productivity
Allowing room for 'play' in a corporate setting may foster better engagement from employees and boost company productivity, says one CEO and author.
-
Five Canadian cities named among world's best 100 for 2023
Five Canadian cities are among the world’s best, according to a ranking released this week analyzing factors that have shown positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and tourism. Here are the cities that made the list and why.
-
Here's where Ottawa ranks on the list of the world's best cities
Ottawa is one of five Canadian cities to crack a new list of the top 100 cities in the world.
Sports
-
Former MMA fighter Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson dies at 38
Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson, an MMA light heavyweight fighter who went 23-6 in his career, has died. He was 38.
-
Argos down Alouettes 34-27 to advance to Grey Cup game
McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw two touchdown passes as the Toronto Argonauts punched their ticket to the Grey Cup with a 34-27 home win over the Montreal Alouettes in the East Division final Sunday.
-
Blue Bombers advancing to third straight Grey Cup
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have punched their ticket to Regina for the 109th Grey Cup.
Autos
-
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost electric vehicle adoption
Should California's richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That's a question the state's voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday.
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.