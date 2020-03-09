TORONTO -- A Montreal-area MP is in self-isolation after attending a conference in Washington, D.C. where several attendees have since tested positive for COVID-19.

Anthony Housefather, a Liberal who represents the riding of Mount Royal, told CTV News that he received an email telling him that someone from Toronto who attended the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference in Washington between March 1-3 has since tested positive for the virus.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I am self-isolating at home awaiting further instruction from Toronto public health officials,” Housefather wrote in an emailed statement. “I feel absolutely fine and it has already been a week since I left the conference.”

AIPAC said two New York residents who went to the conference came in contact have since tested positive for the virus, while a third patient from Los Angeles has also since tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the conference. It is unclear when exactly the patients contracted the virus.

On Sunday, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and U.S. Representative Paul Gosar also went into self-quarantine after shaking hands with someone at the Conservative Political Action Conference who later tested positive with COVID-19.

Both U.S. politicians have said they feel fine and are going into isolation out of caution.