TORONTO -- Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O’Regan has entered self-isolation after a doctor recommended he get tested for COVID-19 due to an illness he’s been suffering from.

O’Regan tweeted on Tuesday evening that he’s been dealing with “a persistent head cold for a few days” and that he decided to contact a doctor out of caution.

“I'm not aware of contacting anyone infected, but was told to remain in self-isolation until we get the results,” he wrote in the tweet.

O’Regan added that he feels fine, but will work from home in the meantime.

On Monday, Montreal-area MP Anthony Housefather and Toronto city Coun. Josh Matlow said they too would self-isolate after attending a conference in the U.S. where three attendees have since tested positive for the virus.