Seamus O'Regan in self-isolation due to 'persistent head cold,' awaiting COVID-19 test results
TORONTO -- Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O’Regan has entered self-isolation after a doctor recommended he get tested for COVID-19 due to an illness he’s been suffering from.
O’Regan tweeted on Tuesday evening that he’s been dealing with “a persistent head cold for a few days” and that he decided to contact a doctor out of caution.
“I'm not aware of contacting anyone infected, but was told to remain in self-isolation until we get the results,” he wrote in the tweet.
O’Regan added that he feels fine, but will work from home in the meantime.
On Monday, Montreal-area MP Anthony Housefather and Toronto city Coun. Josh Matlow said they too would self-isolate after attending a conference in the U.S. where three attendees have since tested positive for the virus.
More coronavirus coverage
- Major Canadian travel insurers stop covering coronavirus trip cancellations
- FAQ: How do I know if I have COVID-19? A guide to symptoms
- Preventing COVID-19: Should you clean your smartphone?
- What happens if your employer tells you to stay home due to COVID-19?
- Coronavirus myths and misinformation, debunked
- Where not to go: A traveller's guide to avoiding coronavirus hot spots