Before and after photos show impact of COVID-19 on tourist sites
Photos of popular tourist sites are capturing the toll COVID-19 is taking on the tourism and travel industry.
Typically crowded tourist destinations appear starkly empty, as people avoid air travel, attractions close their doors and governments enact lockdowns and quarantines.
A general view shows a deserted and closed Colosseum monument in Rome on March 10, 2020 as Italy imposed national restrictions to control the deadly coronavirus. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)
A small number of tourists visit the nearly empty Sensoji temple in Tokyo's Asakusa district on March 9, 2020. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)
A view of St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Monday, March 9, 2020. (Anteo Marinoni/LaPresse via AP)
These photos show what the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing looked like on Sep. 20, 2019 before the coronavirus outbreak, compared to March 6, 2020, after the outbreak.
These photos show the popular Victoria Peak in Hong Kong on Dec. 26, 2015 and on March 8, 2020.
Maxar Technologies released satellite images from China and Iran which also show the impact of the outbreak.
These photos show the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran on Jan. 11, 2020 and the airport on Feb. 29, 2020.
These photos show an area of Wuhan, China on April 28, 2017 compared with the same area on Feb. 22, 2020. In the photo from February, you can see the temporary hospitals that have been built for coronavirus patients.
