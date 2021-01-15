OTTAWA -- The spread of COVID-19 continues to surge rapidly, with tens of thousands of new cases and thousands of additional deaths forecasted in the coming weeks.

New national modelling released on Friday shows that Canada is on track to see up to 796,630 total COVID-19 cases and 19,630 deaths by Jan. 24.

The short-term forecast shows a “continuation of rapid growth” and if Canadians continue to have the same amount of close contact with others, the epidemic will continue to resurge.

There has been a steady increase in hospitalizations in provinces with high infection rates, and in most of the country there is now widespread community transmission and a growing number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

COVID-19 deaths are also “steadily rising,” and the daily death totals may soon exceed the levels seen during the first peak of the virus last spring.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is calling for “quick, strong and sustained measures” to interrupt the current growth trajectory this country is on.

The last time national modelling was presented a month ago, the forecast was that Canada was on a “rapid growth trajectory” and was not at all flattening the curve of the second wave of cases in this country. Friday’s modelling shows the virus’ spread is still on this rapid growth path.

During the final modelling presentation of 2020, Canada’s top public health officials expressed hope that the then-recent introduction of more stringent measures in some provinces would make an impact in reducing transmission over the next few weeks.

However, Friday’s modelling shows Canada continues to see a “sharp increase” in daily COVD-19 cases since December.

