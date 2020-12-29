TORONTO -- The first COVID-19 vaccines have been injected into the arms of Canadians, just nine months after the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a global pandemic.

Canada has secured more than 400 million vaccine doses from multiple manufacturers, including 60 million from Pfizer and Moderna -- the only two COVID-19 vaccines currently approved in the country.

As the country enters this new phase of the ongoing fight against COVID-19, CTVNews.ca is tracking the daily and cumulative vaccine doses administered across Canada by surveying the data from public health units. The interactive map outlines the number of COVID-19 doses given out as a percentage of the country's population, not per person.

Vaccines doses administered in Canada Vaccine doses administered by province or territory

Can't see the map? Click here

CTVNews.ca is tallying vaccination doses across the country based on statements from public health agencies. This map will be updated as agencies release their dosages.

The page also breaks down the number of inoculations in each province and territory, including links to government data and the number of doses allotted to each province.

HOW MANY PEOPLE WERE ADMINISTERED SHOTS AROUND THE WORLD

The interactive chart below from Our World in Data details the number of COVID-19 doses administered per 100 people of the population for other countries, comparing where Canada lands.

This graph from Our World in Data shows the total number of vaccination doses administered in countries around the world counted as a single dose. The chart does not measure the number of people vaccinated, which usually requires two doses.

For more information on the coronavirus vaccine candidates that have or are in the process of being approved for use in Canada, check out our vaccine tracker.

CTVNews.ca is also charting every confirmed COVID-19 case in Canada as well as active, recovered and deceased cases for each province and territory.

SEE THE MAP HERE: Click here for an interactive view of the coronavirus pandemic in Canada

As well, CTVNews.ca charts and compares the progression of cases outside Canada, with a look at the curves in other nations, as well as context and timeline for a few key countries.

COMPARE THE CHARTS HERE: Click here for an interactive look at the case and mortality curves in Canada and around the world