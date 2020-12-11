OTTAWA -- Canada is on track to reach between 531,300 and 577,000 total COVID-19 cases by Christmas Day, and up to 14,920 deaths, according to the latest national modelling released on Friday.

The federal projections show that Canada is on a “rapid growth trajectory” and is not at all flattening the curve of the second wave of cases in this country.

With the holidays around the corner, the modelling shows that if people maintain their current rate of contact with others the pandemic will continue to surge.

In order to get the public health crisis under control, federal officials continue to urge people to reduce their close contacts by only engaging in essential activities only and observing public health precautions when celebrating this holiday season.

More to come.