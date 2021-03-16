The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has expanded its recommendation for the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, now including those 65 years of age and over.

Since the AstraZeneca vaccine's initial approval last month, the NACI says it looked at three real-world studies that justify approving the vaccine's use for those older than 65.

The NACI initally recommended that people over the age 65 should be prioritized for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines instead of the AstraZeneca version because there was more evidence concerning their efficacy in older people.

The NACI does not impose rules around vaccination. It only offers recommendations, which then allow provinces to tailor their own vaccination rollout plans to fit their needs.

On Monday, Germany, France, Italy and Spain joined a list of European countries to suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine following reports of blood clots in some recipients, despite European regulators indicating that there’s no evidence to support that the vaccine is to blame for blood clotting.

AstraZeneca has also said that a review of 17 million people who’ve received their vaccine in Europe and the U.K. found no evidence of an elevated blood clotting risk.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assured Canadians that the vaccine is safe for use.

"Health Canada and our experts and scientists have spent an awful lot of time making sure every vaccine approved in Canada is both safe and effective," he told reporters in Montreal. "Therefore, the very best vaccine for you to take is the first one that is offered to you."

Health Canada has said that the AstraZeneca vaccine has an efficacy of 62.1 per cent among people 18 to 64 years old.

In total, Canada is scheduled to receive 23.9 million doses of the vaccine.