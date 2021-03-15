TORONTO -- The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is expected to change its stance on the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to now recommend its use for Canadians over the age of 65, a senior government source tells CTV News.

The source added that there will be a news conference Tuesday morning to confirm the details of the change.

Earlier this month, NACI recommended that people over the age 65 should not receive the shot, due to “the insufficiency of evidence of efficacy in this age group at this time.”

