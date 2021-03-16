WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States is in talks with several countries about who will get any extra doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

"We’re talking with several countries already," Biden told reporters as he left the White House to promote his coronavirus stimulus package in Pennsylvania. "I’ll let you know that very shortly."

Biden has promised to make sure every American has access to a vaccine before giving any to other nations. He did not identify the countries.

Mexico has asked the United States to share doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine it has in stock, a senior diplomat said, following up on a request made by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to Biden.

Mexico's deputy foreign minister for multilateral affairs, Martha Delgado, said that since the United States had not yet approved the AstraZeneca vaccine, it would be a good candidate to offer to Mexico, which has started using it already.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicut; Writing by Doina Chiacu; editing by Jonathan Oatis