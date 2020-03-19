Italian man wears homemade social distancing apparatus
Published Thursday, March 19, 2020 10:36AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, March 19, 2020 11:19AM EDT
TORONTO -- People around the world are being asked to practice social distancing to try and slow the spread of COVID-19.
In Italy, people are only allowed to leave their homes if it's absolutely necessary. This includes work, health-related reasons and picking up essential supplies.
Watch the video above to see one man in Rome's creative way to keep his distance from his fellow shoppers at a grocery store.
