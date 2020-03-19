MONTREAL -- Cirque du Soleil has announced company-wide layoffs as COVID-19 continues to hurt the economy.

A statement from the president of the entertainment group says the staff reductions, which impact 95 per cent of its 4,679-member workforce, are temporary.

Daniel Lamarre says the decision was a necessary measure to stabilize the company for the future.

He says cities and countries where the group performs have legislated the closure of public gatherings of more than 250 people to help stop the spread of COVID-19, which resulted in a call for a halt in activity.

Lamarre says immediate steps to provide support for employees who have been laid off include paid vacation time, insurance coverage and access to the support program.

He says a core support team will continue to maintain basic operations, tour planning and ticket sales for shows scheduled for later this year and 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2020