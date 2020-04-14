OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is imposing tougher quarantine measures for returning travellers, announcing that as of midnight tonight anyone who is asymptomatic and returning to Canada from abroad has to have a “credible quarantine plan” or they will be forced to spend 14 days in isolation in a “quarantine location.”

This is an update to the current policy under the Quarantine Act, which came into effect on March 25, that made it mandatory for those arriving in Canada from abroad to self-isolate for 14 days, with public health officials and the RCMP following up.

Trudeau said this strengthening of the Quarantine Act will give authorities the ability to evaluate the plan presented by the person coming into Canada and determine whether it’s adequate or if they need to be placed in a location “like a hotel.”

The prime minister said, for example, a plan would be considered inadequate if a traveler says they intend to stay with elderly family members or if they don’t have a set destination.

After taking Sunday and Monday off to spend time with his family at Harrington Lake, the prime minister’s rural retreat 30 minutes' drive from Ottawa in Quebec, Trudeau is providing an update on the latest measures the federal government is taking to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which over the last month has considerably shaken up Canadians’ lives.

NEW AID MEASURES

Trudeau also announced almost $130 million in new support for Northern communities to improve health services, make it easier to afford food and other essentials, and aid businesses in the North.

He also said to expect more announcements this week for help for students, essential workers, businesses’ commercial rent, and sectors that have been particularly hard hit.

“No matter where you live, in a small community or a big city, we’re here for you,” Trudeau said.

Provinces have already begun extending their emergency orders into May, and the crisis inside long-term care homes continues to prompt concern.

Supplies continue to stream in, Trudeau noted, both from international and domestic suppliers, including four planes worth of N95 masks, millions of pairs of gloves, and soon more protective gowns.

Canada has also recently granted an Ottawa bioscience firm approval to produce and distribute of a device it claims can produce COVID-19 test results in less than an hour.

Speaking to this, Trudeau said more than 430,000 Canadians have now been tested for COVID-19 and these new technologies will accelerate that.

PARLIAMENT RESUMING?

On Saturday Trudeau joined a small number of MPs in the House of Commons for the second emergency sitting since the pandemic was declared to pass the $73-billion wage subsidy program. In the agreement with opposition parties to fast-track that bill’s passage, the Liberals agreed to implement further support measures for groups that have fallen between the cracks of the existing emergency benefits.

During his own address in advance of Trudeau, outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said his caucus continues to propose “constructive solutions” to Liberal policies and is pushing for the continuation of “responsible” in-person sittings of the House of Commons.

As things stand, Parliament is set to resume the week of April 20 in both chambers, barring an agreement to extend the suspension. Scheer said his party’s support for putting off a full resumption of House business will require an agreement for “regular” accountability sessions.

Citing recently released government documents about the early planning for and response to the COVID-19 pandemic which could see additional waves in coming months, Scheer said “Canadians must be assured that the government has a plan to get ahead of those waves, and eventually get our economy back on track.”