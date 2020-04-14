Trudeau promises $130M in COVID-19 aid for North
Published Tuesday, April 14, 2020 11:45AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is spending $130 million to help communities in the North withstand the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than half the money is being sent to the three territorial governments for their health and social services.
But millions of dollars will support airlines that serve the North and subsidy programs to defray the cost of food and hygiene products that are expensive to ship.
