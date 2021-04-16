TORONTO -- The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is calling for “extraordinary measures” to be implemented to address the surge of COVID-19 cases across several provinces.

In a release Friday, the organization said it was issuing an “urgent call for unprecedented measures to address the state of crisis unfolding in several provinces,” including marshalling national resources, applying restrictive public health measures and prioritizing national collaboration to save lives.

“As the third wave of the pandemic wreaks havoc on the healthcare and public health systems, healthcare providers, and patients, we are at a critical juncture where a truly national approach to combatting COVID-19 will make the difference between more or fewer lives saved,” said Dr. Ann Collins, president of the CMA in the release. “This country must come together to help support provinces most severely impacted.”

Ontario and B.C. have seen a continuous rise of COVID-19 cases with variants of concern resulting in more hospitalizations and intensive care units at max capacity.

On Thursday, Canada set a new single-day record with 9,561 COVID-19 cases.

The CMA is calling on the federal government to “consider re-prioritization of its vaccine distribution strategy” to focus on areas in urgent need rather than the “per-capita approach” currently implemented. The organization also called for “an enhanced form of paid sick leave,” calling current programs inadequate to allow workers to stay at home.

“Better communication and supports are necessary for people in Canada to adhere to public health measures and minimize risks,” the release states.

The CMA said the country is at a “critical juncture,” and that health-care workers are “pleading for this unprecedented level of response as the crisis takes hold in our hospitals and in our communities.”