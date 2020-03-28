Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
'They need to up their game': Scheer on fed response
COVID-19 battle will last 'months, many months' as cases soar: federal doctor
Virus infections top 600,000 worldwide, long fight ahead
'Super-spreader' guru puts Indian villages on high alert
Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined over virus
Online gaming booms as virus lockdowns keep millions at home
U.S. FDA authorizes 15-minute coronavirus test
Regions brace to fight rising flood waters and cases of COVID-19
Italy, Spain suffer record virus deaths as infection rate surges
Virus prevention measures turn violent in parts of Africa
PM hikes wage subsidy so smaller businesses 'come back strong'
Defence chief readies Canadian military for COVID-19 response
PM Trudeau plans to keep working from home
Agony and anguish: Patients fear dying alone from COVID-19 isolation rules
Rescue groups across Canada see surge in demand for pandemic pets
Bank of Canada: Key interest rate cut to lowest level
COVID-19 has now killed more people in Canada than SARS
18 people have now died of COVID-19 in Quebec, as confirmed cases jump above 2,000