China donates thousands of medical masks, personal protective equipment to Canada
Published Saturday, March 28, 2020 11:56AM EDT
TORONTO -- China has donated thousands of medical supplies to Canada to aid in the fight against the COVID-19, according to the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa.
In a tweet published on Saturday morning, the embassy said it had sent 30,000 medical masks, 10,000 sets of protective clothing, 10,000 goggles and 50,000 pairs of gloves to Canada on Friday.
More to come…
