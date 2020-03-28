TORONTO -- China has donated thousands of medical supplies to Canada to aid in the fight against the COVID-19, according to the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa.

In a tweet published on Saturday morning, the embassy said it had sent 30,000 medical masks, 10,000 sets of protective clothing, 10,000 goggles and 50,000 pairs of gloves to Canada on Friday.

On March 27, Bank of China donates medical supplies (including 30000 medical masks, 10000 sets of protective clothing, 10000 goggles and 50000 pairs of gloves, followed by N95 medical masks) to Canada fighting against COVID-19. We are together! pic.twitter.com/47VlWPlQyG — ChineseEmbassyOttawa (@ChinaEmbOttawa) March 28, 2020

