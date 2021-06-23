TORONTO -- The University of Saskatchewan’s Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO) has announced positive early results from phase one trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate: COVAC-2.

The results from the study show that the vaccine appears to be safe and “well tolerated,” according to a press release.

The study, conducted by Canadian Centre for Vaccinology (CCfV), said that the most commonly reported side effects among those who received the vaccine were headaches and mild pain at the injection site.

The study found that, even with low doses of the vaccine, there was enough of an antibody response to provide protection against COVID-19, according to the press release.

“The data continues to demonstrate the safety of our subunit vaccine COVAC-2. We are encouraged by the vaccine’s ability to generate a significant immune response, even at the lowest dose tested,” Dr. Volker Gerdts, director and CEO of VIDO, said in the release.

The COVAC-2 vaccine is a subunit vaccine, meaning it contains “purified viral proteins” that are not infectious.