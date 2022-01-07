The federal government says 27 of the approximately 130 passengers from a Sunwing plane to Mexico, who are now the subject of intense criticism for disobeying public health and aviation rules, faced interrogation upon their return to Canada this week.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos provided an update to reporters Friday about the situation, which is now being investigated by Transport Canada.

“They were all stopped and interrogated at the air border. They were then all tested. They were checked, with regards to whether they had obeyed and followed all the health regulations that they were supposed to follow throughout their trip,” he said.

That included proof of vaccination against COVID-19, a PCR test, and a quarantine plan.

The Quebec influencers were on their way to Mexico on a chartered plane and were set to return to Canada Jan. 5. Some airlines had refused to fly the travellers back to Canada because they had not agreed to follow the airlines’ rules and regulations.

Since-deleted social media videos showed the group partying maskless, vaping and drinking aboard the plane, which prompted criticism from the prime minister and other political leaders.

“We know how hard people have worked to keep themselves safe, to limit their family gatherings at Christmas time, to wear masks, to get vaccinated, to do all the right things. It's a slap in the face to see people putting themselves, putting their fellow citizens, putting airline workers at risk by being completely irresponsible,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

More details to come.