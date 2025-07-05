ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Which strength training method is best for you? Experts break down the options

By The Associated Press

Published

People work out in an open-air gym next to the beach in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.