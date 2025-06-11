ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Spinach, strawberries top new U.S. ‘Dirty Dozen’ list of pesticide-laden produce

By CNN

Published

Strawberries placed second on the Environmental Working Group's "Dirty Dozen" list this year. (golibo/iStockphoto/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.