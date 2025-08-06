ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios, Dubai chocolate likely to expand, PHAC says

By The Canadian Press

Published

A Dubai brand pistachio and knafeh milk chocolate bar is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Government of Canada


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.