ADVERTISEMENT

Health

MedicAlert introducing technology that will allow 911 dispatchers to access records

By The Canadian Press

Published

Carrie D'Arville shows off the MedicAlert bracelet she always wears due to her rare medical issues, at her home in London, Ontario, Saturday, July 16, 2010. MedicAlert is celebrating its 50th anniversary in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.