ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Every bite of ultraprocessed food will increase your chance of an early death, major new study says

Published

Ultraprocessed foods include bakery items such as doughnuts, packaged snacks, ready-to-eat meals, breakfast cereals, frozen meals, and sweetened and diet beverages. (Igor Barilo/iStockphoto/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.