ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Chewing gum can shed microplastics into saliva, research finds

By CNN

Published

A new study quantifies the amount of microplastics in chewing gum. (Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.