Campaign for Canada

Kamloops: City with small-town feel shares big election issues

By Andrew Johnson

Published

Kamloops is Conservative country. It’s a university town known for its sports tourism, forestry, mining, and agriculture. Here's what voters care about in the upcoming federal election.


















