Federal Election 2025

Snap election call coming today, as PM Carney hopes to leverage leadership momentum amid trade war with U.S.

By Spencer Van Dyk and Rachel Aiello

Published

Jeremie Charron shares details on what Canadians should expect when a snap election is expected to be called tomorrow.


















