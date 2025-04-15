ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Outgoing Conservative MP Ed Fast slams ‘sham’ process to replace him in longtime riding

By Spencer Van Dyk

Published

Conservative MP Ed Fast explains why he chose to endorse an independent candidate over the 'inexperienced, novice' CPC candidate.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.