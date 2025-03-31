ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

‘More New Democrats means you are better off,’ Singh pitches voters in B.C. amid campaign recalibration

By Rachel Aiello

Published

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh cheers during a campaign stop in Burnaby, B.C. on Sunday, March 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.