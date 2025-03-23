ADVERTISEMENT

Eric Ham: As Canada chooses its next prime minister, its weary neighbours to the south are watching very closely

By Eric Ham

Published

U.S. political analyst Eric Ham weighs in on what we will likely see from Donald Trump as Canada enters a federal election.


















