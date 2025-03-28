ADVERTISEMENT

All Stories

Boat builders brace for rough waters as Trump’s trade war rumbles Maritimes

By Sarah Plowman

Updated

Published

A boat is seen propped up on the shore in Escuminac, N.B.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.