Ukraine's Zelenskyy and 'spirit of Ukraine' named Time person of year

Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Herschel Walker

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of U.S. President Joe Biden's term and helping cap an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.

