Trial set to begin for Grammy-winning rapper accused of promoting violent street gang in music
Opening statements are expected next week in Atlanta in the trial of rapper Young Thug, who's accused of co-founding a violent criminal street gang and using his music to promote it.
The Atlanta-based artist, whose given name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, is charged with violating Georgia's anti-racketeering and gang laws, among other things.
He was indicted last year along with more than two dozen other people, five of whom are set to stand trial with him. The trial is projected to last months and will likely include testimony from a number of high-profile music industry figures.
Prosecutors are expected to take the controversial step of using Young Thug's rap lyrics as evidence against him.
Here are some things to know as the trial gets underway:
WHO IS YOUNG THUG?
Young Thug's eccentric style and mumble rap -- along with breakout hits such as Stoner and Best Friend -- have made him popular. His squeaky high-pitched vocals can be heard in the background of Childish Gambino's This is America, a social-political hit that became the first hip-hop track to win the song of the year Grammy Award. Young Thug won a Grammy in 2019 for his co-writing efforts on the track, which included 21 Savage, Quavo, BlocBoy JB, Slim Jxmmi of the duo Rae Sremmurd. He has had several mixtapes and three studio albums including his recent Business is Business music project, which was released in June.
Young Thug has collaborated with some of music's best including Drake, Chris Brown, T.I. and Travis Scott. Elton John called working with Young Thug an "amazing moment" after recording the song Always Love You featuring Nicki Minaj and Gunna. Young Thug has three chart-topping songs including Havana with Camila Cabello, Way 2 Sexy with Drake and Future and Franchise featuring Travis Scott and M.I.A. He signed with Gucci Mane's 1017 Records in 2013.
In a hyper-masculine hip-hop scene, Young Thug refused to play by traditional gender rules. He wore a dress on the cover of his 2016 mixtape Jeffery and said there's no such thing as gender as part of a Calvin Klein campaign. On social media, some noticed Young Thug referencing his male friends as "bae," "lover" and "hubby."
Young Thug grew up in a rough suburban Atlanta housing project where crime was the norm. He became a father at the age of 17 and currently has six children. Prosecutors have painted Young Thug as a gang leader known as King Slime, someone who calls the shots and directs others to engage in criminal activity.
WHAT ARE THE CHARGES YOUNG THUG FACES?
A Fulton County grand jury indicted Young Thug in May 2022, and more charges were added in a subsequent indictment in August of that year. The second indictment accuses Young Thug and 27 other people of conspiring to violate Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO. The rapper is also accused of participation in criminal street gang activity, as well as drug and gun charges.
Prosecutors say Young Thug and two other people co-founded a violent criminal street gang in 2012 called Young Slime Life, or YSL, which they say is associated with the national Bloods gang. The indictment says Young Thug "made YSL a well-known name by referring to it in his songs and on social media."
In addition to specific charges, the August indictment includes a wide-ranging list of 191 acts that prosecutors say were committed between 2013 and 2022 as part of the alleged conspiracy to further the gang's interests. Included in that list is an allegation that Young Thug threatened in July 2015 to shoot a security guard who was trying to get him to leave an Atlanta-area mall. The indictment also says Young Thug rented a silver Infiniti sedan that was used in the killing of a rival gang member. And, on numerous occasions, he and others are alleged to have possessed various illegal drugs that they intended to distribute.
WHAT DO YOUNG THUG'S DEFENCE LAWYERS SAY?
Young Thug's lawyers have said in multiple court filings that he is innocent of all crimes charged in the indictment. They argue YSL is simply a record label. The rapper has pleaded not guilty. Multiple defence attorneys in the case have said prosecutors were overzealous in their use of the RICO statute and the anti-gang law, both of which carry heavy penalties.
WHO ELSE IS CHARGED?
Rapper Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, was charged with a single count of racketeering conspiracy. He entered an Alford plea in December, which means he maintains his innocence but recognizes that it's in his best interest to plead guilty. During Gunna's plea hearing, the rapper responded, "Yes, ma'am" when when a prosecutor said that "YSL is a music label and a gang" and that he had knowledge that its members or associates had committed crimes in furtherance of the gang.
The other two people accused of co-founding the YSL gang -- Walter Murphy and Trontavious Stephens -- were also charged. They each pleaded guilty in December to one count of conspiracy to violate the anti-racketeering law.
WHAT HAS YOUNG THUG BEEN DOING SINCE HIS ARREST?
Young Thug has been in jail since his arrest on May 9, 2022, having been denied bond several times since then. More than a year after he was jailed, Young Thug surprisingly released his third studio album Business is Business, which was executive produced by Metro Boomin. The album -- which featured Drake, Future and Lil Uzi Vert -- debuted No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. Young Thug's album dropped a week after Gunna released his new project.
WHAT PENALTIES DOES YOUNG THUG FACE IF HE'S CONVICTED?
Young Thug's racketeering conspiracy charge and two gang charges each carry a penalty of five to 20 years in prison. The other five charges also carry potential prison time.
WHAT'S NEXT IN YOUNG THUG'S CASE?
Jury selection began in January. At that time, 14 of the 28 people charged in the indictment were set to be tried together. That number has dwindled to six after some defendants either took plea deals or were separated to be tried later. It took nearly 10 months to seat a jury, which is highly unusual. It took so long for a variety of reasons. For one, the trial is expected to last for months, meaning many potential jurors had legitimate hardship excuses that allowed them to get out of hearing the case. There were also many complications that caused delays, including challenges in getting defendants housed in different jails to court each day, contraband brought to court, and the arrests of a defence attorney and a courtroom deputy.
A jury of 12 people -- nine women and three men -- and six alternates was finally selected on Nov. 1. Opening statements are set to begin Monday and the trial is expected to last anywhere from several months to a year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau hires new executive communications director
Facing a weaker brand now than when he became Liberal leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped a marketing guru with self described expertise in 'understanding Millennials and Generation Z' to become his executive director of communications.
W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down
Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.
Victims of Rainbow Bridge crash identified as American couple
The two people who were killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple, the Niagara Falls Police Department confirmed Friday.
Big-box retailers are rethinking their self-checkout strategies. Here's why
Some grocers are reconsidering their self-checkout strategy to find a balance between meeting their customers' demands and mitigating losses from theft.
BREAKING Hamas and Israel carry out first swap of hostages and prisoners as Gaza ceasefire begins
Hamas on Friday released 24 hostages who had been held captive in Gaza for weeks, and Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison in the first stage of a swap under a four-day ceasefire deal.
Runaway bull on Phoenix freeway gets wrangled back without injury
Arizona state troopers say nobody was injured when a runaway bull was found wandering around a Phoenix freeway early Friday.
Some Home Decorators Collection artificial Christmas trees recalled over fire risk
Home Depot is recalling some of its pre-lit artificial Christmas trees because they could pose a fire hazard.
New documentary sheds light on Celine Dion's illness and break from performing
A new documentary is shedding light on the illness that forced Quebec diva Céline Dion to put her career on hold.
World's largest iceberg breaks free, heads toward Southern Ocean
The world's largest iceberg is on the move for the first time in more than three decades, scientists said on Friday.
Canada
-
Ottawa, Quebec move to create protected marine park near UNESCO heritage site
Ottawa and Quebec have announced their intention to protect the waters near a picturesque territory in the Gulf of St. Lawrence that was recently named a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
-
Inflation, longer sales season to weigh on Black Friday shopping
Despite the lack of major price cuts some wanted to see, the annual wave of discounts, door crashers and sales timed to the holiday season will be especially welcomed by Canadians who are feeling stressed about money this year.
-
‘They're looked after as humanely as possible’: Invasive species expert on eradicating wild boar-pigs
As a cross-breed of wild boars and domestic pigs continue to populate across Canada, scientists warn that the invasive species might become a larger problem.
-
APTN says funds needed from online streaming giants to help promote Indigenous voices
The Aboriginal Peoples Television Network says online streaming services should be required to contribute funding to the Canadian broadcasting system in the face of shrinking resources that are making it more difficult to tell Indigenous stories.
-
Mastermind Toys files for creditor protection, seeks court permission to close 'initial group' of stores
Mastermind Toys, one of Canada’s iconic specialty toy stores, has filed for creditor protection, the company announced Friday.
-
New bill seeks to limit new captivity of elephants, apes in Canada
Canadian zoos won't be able to bring in new elephants or apes under new federal legislation introduced this week, except under specific circumstances.
World
-
Israel summons Spanish, Belgian ambassadors following criticism during visit to Rafah
The Israeli government said Friday it would summon the Belgian and Spanish ambassadors following remarks by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his Belgian counterpart Alexander de Croo on the war between Israel and Hamas.
-
Ireland's prime minister condemns anti-immigrant protesters who rampaged through central Dublin
Ireland's prime minister on Friday condemned anti-immigrant protesters who rampaged through central Dublin after three young children were stabbed, saying the rioters simply wanted to cause chaos, not protect the country's way of life.
-
Mexico's arrest of cartel security boss who attacked army families' complex was likely personal
The U.S. government thanked Mexico for arresting a hyper violent alleged Sinaloa cartel security chief, but according to details released Friday, the detention may have been highly personal for the Mexican army.
-
Putin to boost AI work in Russia to fight a Western monopoly he says is 'unacceptable and dangerous'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday announced a plan to endorse a national strategy for the development of artificial intelligence, emphasizing that it's essential to prevent a Western monopoly.
-
Runaway bull on Phoenix freeway gets wrangled back without injury
Arizona state troopers say nobody was injured when a runaway bull was found wandering around a Phoenix freeway early Friday.
-
The Netherlands' longtime ruling party says it won't join a new government following far-right's win
A senator from the Netherlands' Party for Freedom was appointed Friday to investigate possible governing coalitions in the aftermath of the far-right party's election victory, while the party of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte said it would support a center-right administration in parliament but not join the next government.
Politics
-
Trudeau hires new executive communications director
Facing a weaker brand now than when he became Liberal leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped a marketing guru with self described expertise in 'understanding Millennials and Generation Z' to become his executive director of communications.
-
Hamas hostage deal 'progress' but long-term peace needs 'many more steps': Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remained unmoved on Friday in rejecting demands for Canada to call for a full ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, but said a deal this week to temporarily halt hostilities so some hostages can be released is a sign of progress.
-
Trudeau accuses Tories of turning their backs on Ukraine's needs, announces more aid
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the Conservatives on Friday for voting against a bill to implement a free-trade agreement with Ukraine, accusing them of turning their backs on the embattled country's needs for partisan reasons.
Health
-
Patients 'betrayed' by Canadian researchers, advocate says of clinical trial probe
A shocking study found that only three per cent of Canadian human research trials testing new drug treatments or therapies meet all three international criteria.
-
Calgarian forced to pay more than $100K and stranded by insurance company after vacation heart attack
A Calgary man who had a heart attack and required emergency life-saving surgery while on a tropical vacation more than two weeks ago is still waiting for a hospital bed back home.
-
WHO asks China for more information about rise in illnesses and pneumonia clusters
The World Health Organization says it has made an official request to China for information about a potentially worrying spike in respiratory illnesses and clusters of pneumonia in children.
Sci-Tech
-
Hypothermic turtle revived after rescue from Bay of Fundy shore, shipped to Bermuda
An endangered green sea turtle found on a Nova Scotia beach has been revived and shipped back to warmer waters after nearly dying in the frigid Bay of Fundy.
-
WATCH
WATCH 'Once in a lifetime experience': Australian woman captures meteor while filming bushfire
An Australian woman got lucky when she was recording video of a bushfire near Perth, catching on camera a meteor tearing through the sky on Wednesday.
-
B.C. oceanographer says AI formula can predict dangerous rogue waves
Stories of unusually large ocean waves that seem to appear without warning have loomed large in marine folklore for centuries, killing sailors and confounding scientists who have tried to explain the phenomena known as 'rogue waves.' But new research co-authored by a University of Victoria oceanographer claims to have developed a machine-learning model that can predict where and when these natural phenomena are likely to occur.
Entertainment
-
Marrakech kicks off film festival in the shadow of war in the Middle East
Film industry leaders in Marrakech attending one of the Arab world's largest film festivals emphasized Friday the importance of elevating cinema and artistic expression amid a shadow cast by Israel's war with Hamas and an earthquake that struck Morocco less than three months ago.
-
New documentary sheds light on Celine Dion's illness and break from performing
A new documentary is shedding light on the illness that forced Quebec diva Céline Dion to put her career on hold.
-
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sexual abuse by two more women
Two more women have come forward to accuse Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual abuse, one week after the music mogul settled a separate lawsuit with the singer Cassie that contained allegations of rape and physical abuse.
Business
-
Big-box retailers are rethinking their self-checkout strategies. Here's why
Some grocers are reconsidering their self-checkout strategy to find a balance between meeting their customers' demands and mitigating losses from theft.
-
APTN says funds needed from online streaming giants to help promote Indigenous voices
The Aboriginal Peoples Television Network says online streaming services should be required to contribute funding to the Canadian broadcasting system in the face of shrinking resources that are making it more difficult to tell Indigenous stories.
-
Inflation, longer sales season to weigh on Black Friday shopping
Despite the lack of major price cuts some wanted to see, the annual wave of discounts, door crashers and sales timed to the holiday season will be especially welcomed by Canadians who are feeling stressed about money this year.
Lifestyle
-
'It's a miracle': Missing B.C. cat found after almost 7 months far from home
A cat named Mucky has been reunited with his Vancouver Island family after being missing since May.
-
Video shows chicken taking a ride on Toronto subway
This week, video of a chicken riding a TTC subway train surfaced on social media, to the delight and curiosity of Torontonians across the city.
-
These Newfoundland raincoats are in Vogue
A part-time fashion designer in St. John’s has hit the pages of British Vogue Magazine with her Newfoundland-inspired raincoats.
Sports
-
Did Oscar Pistorius know he was shooting at his girlfriend?
In the decade since Oscar Pistorius pulled the trigger four times on his 9mm pistol, firing into the head and body of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp as she stood inside a locked toilet cubicle in his home, the vital question has still never been answered: Did the world-famous Olympic runner know he was shooting at and killing his girlfriend that Valentine's Day in 2013?
-
Argentina and Brazil charged by FIFA after fan violence delays World Cup qualifying game at Maracana
FIFA opened disciplinary cases against Argentina and Brazil on Friday after fan violence at the Maracana Stadium delayed the start of a World Cup qualifying game.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius granted parole 10 years after killing his girlfriend
Double-amputee Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was granted parole on Friday, more than a decade after shooting his girlfriend through a toilet door at his home in South Africa in a killing that jolted the world.
Autos
-
Nissan will invest US$1.4 billion to make EV versions of its best-selling cars at its U.K. factory
Nissan will invest US$1.4 billion to update its factory in northeast England to make electric versions of its two best-selling cars, a boost for the British government as it tries to revive the country's ailing economy.
-
U.S. electric vehicle sales to hit record this year, but still lag behind China and Germany
Electric vehicle sales are expected to hit a record 9 per cent of all passenger vehicles in the U.S. this year, according to Atlas Public Policy. That will be up from 7.3 per cent of new car sales in 2022.
-
Stellantis recalls more than 32,000 hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs because of potential fire risk
Automaker Stellantis on Wednesday announced a recall of more than 32,000 of its hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs because they pose a potential fire risk.