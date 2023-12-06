Time magazine names Taylor Swift 'Person of the Year' for 2023

Time magazine has named Taylor Swift its "Person of the Year" for 2023.

The esteemed title is given to a person, group, concept or object that has influenced the events of the year. It is a tradition that dates back to 1927, and a title given "for better or for worse," the magazine's editor-in-chief said.

The magazine's editors said they named Swift as the person who most influenced 2023 due to many of her accomplishments in music and film.

In a shortlist article, Time staff said Swift had a "major" year at the top of the charts by re-releasing her albums, and setting streaming records with new music.

This year, Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" and "1989 (Taylor's Version)," with songs from both albums dominating the Billboard Hot 100 for a second time.

Her Eras Tour is on track to become the highest-grossing global tour of all time, the Time shortlist article said.

"This is the proudest and happiest I’ve ever felt, and the most creatively fulfilled and free I’ve ever been," Swift told Time in an interview.

