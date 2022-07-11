'The Kardashians' Season 2 gets Pete Davidson and a premiere date

Yes, Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson will officially be on the second season of "The Kardashians."

"Life is good, I have a new boyfriend," Kim Kardashian says in a new trailer for Season 2 of the Hulu series. "I'm just having a really good time."

Davidson is at the end of the teaser, when Kim pops out of a hotel room to call him "babe" and ask him to take a quick shower with her. (He doesn't hesitate.)

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are also returning for the new season.

Upcoming episodes preview Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy and Kourtney Kardashian's wedding planning with Travis Barker.

"Cameras return to capture the ever-changing lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie," reads a Hulu synopsis. "The family welcomes viewers back to stand with them through their biggest triumphs and struggles. From fiery romances and life changing milestones to unimaginable successes."

Season 2 of "The Kardashians" will premiere Sept. 22.