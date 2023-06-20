Swifties react after singer books no stops in Canada for 2024 leg of international tour
Canadian Swifties aren’t too thrilled with Taylor Swift’s newly announced 2024 tour dates after the singer included no stops in Canada.
In a tweet Tuesday, Taylor Swift wrote, "I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates."
Her tweet included a photo of 38 dates, starting on Feb. 7, with mutiple shows in countries like Australia, the U.K., and Japan, but none in Canada.
The singer announced that American singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter would join her on the worldwide stage as a special guest.
This is the second leg of international dates for Taylor Swift after she kick-started her eight-month-long tour on Mar. 17, with the final date on Nov. 26 in Brazil.
Canadian companies like Much Music chimed in saying "Canada, how we doing?" with an upside-down smiley face emoji, while McDonalds Canada commented, "*cries in Canadian*."
Several fans also took to social media to express their disappointment.
taylor not going to canada really sucks for all the canadian swifties who didn’t try to get tickets to the US dates because they were waiting for the canada dates. that should’ve been clear from the beginning— taylor 🪩 heard tosotd & coney island live (@shivroyapologst) June 20, 2023
canadian swifties when we thought we’d get at least ONE eras tour date: pic.twitter.com/TXfeZVsE6p— carly (@inkedgolbach) June 20, 2023
It’s really disappointing that @taylorswift13 appears to not be coming to Canada. Canada seems to always get the short end of the straw with concerts, from Kpop to Taylor Swift https://t.co/n4YLUERD01— Garrett (@Garrett_Blair1) June 20, 2023
Canadian Swifties, can we create a therapy group?😂😅— Francesca ミ☆ (taylor’s version) (@fran_grupp) June 20, 2023
taylor swift isn’t coming to canada. nobody speak to me today. im mourning.— georgia!! (@yourdnf) June 20, 2023
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Search continues for 2 missing RCAF members after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa
The search continues for the two missing crew members of a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter that went down near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning, hours after the prime minister in Ottawa said the military members were killed.
Missing Titanic sub may have less than 40 hours of oxygen left: officials
A missing submersible headed for the Titanic may only have less than 40 to 41 hours of oxygen left, officials said Tuesday afternoon as a search effort continues off the coast of Newfoundland.
Canada disability benefit bill passes Parliament
The federal government's bill to implement a new Canada Disability Benefit passed Parliament on Tuesday.
Manitoba community prepares to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed in bus crash
Joe Coffey is preparing for something that doesn't normally happen in his small community. He owns Sneath-Strilchuk Funeral Services, one of two funeral homes in Dauphin, Man., a city of 8,600 that is preparing to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed last week in a fiery bus crash.
Senator hopes government will regulate 'torrent' of sports gambling ads
Sen. Marty Deacon hopes new legislation will push the government to regulate the 'torrent' of sports gambling advertisements she says Canadians are 'subjected to on a daily basis,' in an effort to avoid prevent young people and vulnerable groups from developing gambling addictions.
Brian Mulroney praises Trudeau's leadership, omits any mention of Poilievre
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is basking in the praise of Brian Mulroney today after the former prime minister said 'trash' talk against the Liberal leader will be forgotten in light of historic achievements.
Who's on board the missing Titanic submarine?
A five-person submersible vessel taking tourists on a US$250,000 trip to see the wreckage of the 1912 Titanic disaster 12,500 feet (3,800 metres) undersea is missing in the Atlantic off Canada. Here's what we know about who is on board.
7-year-old fatally shoots 5-year-old child in eastern Kentucky
A 7-year-old child fatally shot a 5-year-old child inside a home in eastern Kentucky, police said.
Swifties react after singer books no stops in Canada for 2024 leg of international tour
Taylor Swift's newly announced 2024 international tour dates include no stops in Canada.
Canada
-
'Rest stop piggy' rescued from side of northern B.C. highway
No one knows exactly how a pig ended up at a rest stop on the side of the highway in northern B.C., where she survived mainly by sauntering up to strangers' cars and soliciting snacks before being rescued.
-
Manitoba community prepares to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed in bus crash
Joe Coffey is preparing for something that doesn't normally happen in his small community. He owns Sneath-Strilchuk Funeral Services, one of two funeral homes in Dauphin, Man., a city of 8,600 that is preparing to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed last week in a fiery bus crash.
-
RCMP say three children have died in separate drownings in Manitoba
Three children died in separate drownings in Manitoba over a five-day period, RCMP said Tuesday.
-
As Canada's population reaches 40 million, non-permanent residents a growing share, study finds
Non-permanent residents (NPRs) represent a growing share of Canada's population, according to a new study by Statistics Canada based on the 2021 census.
-
Search continues for 2 missing RCAF members after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa
The search continues for the two missing crew members of a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter that went down near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning, hours after the prime minister in Ottawa said the military members were killed.
-
Manitoba city discusses options, possible memorial to honour 15 killed in bus crash
A western Manitoba community is grappling with how to honour 15 seniors killed in a fiery bus crash last week.
World
-
Missing Titanic sub may have less than 40 hours of oxygen left: officials
A missing submersible headed for the Titanic may only have less than 40 to 41 hours of oxygen left, officials said Tuesday afternoon as a search effort continues off the coast of Newfoundland.
-
U.S. concerned over reports China planning military facility in Cuba
The United States on Tuesday pressed its call for military communication channels with China and signaled concern over reports that China plans a military training facility in Cuba following Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to Beijing over the weekend.
-
Canadian man convicted in U.S. mass-mailing fraud involving fake 'psychic' visions
A federal jury in the United States has convicted a Canadian man for running a mass-mailing 'psychic' scheme that defrauded victims of more than US$175 million over multiple decades.
-
Ex-CNN producer sentenced to more than 19 years for luring 9-year-old into sex acts
A former CNN television producer who had pleaded guilty to luring a 9-year-old girl into illegal sexual acts was sentenced Tuesday to more than 19 years in prison and an additional 15 years of supervised release during a U.S. District Court hearing in Vermont.
-
Greek court questions smuggling suspects over migrant ship disaster, as new survivor accounts emerge
Nine men suspected of crewing a migrant smuggling ship that sank off Greece leaving more than 500 missing appeared in court Tuesday for questioning, as new accounts emerged on the sinking and the appalling conditions on the trip from Libya towards Italy.
-
North Carolina legislature pushes limits on transgender youth rights in final days of session
Transgender rights are taking center stage Tuesday in North Carolina as the GOP-controlled General Assembly considers legislation to restrict gender-affirming health care and trans participation in sports.
Politics
-
Canada disability benefit bill passes Parliament
The federal government's bill to implement a new Canada Disability Benefit passed Parliament on Tuesday.
-
Call public inquiry first, then Conservatives will suggest who can lead it: Poilievre
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau must make the first move and call an independent public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference.
-
Senator Shugart cautions colleagues from becoming 'de facto' government opposition, calls for 'restraint'
If the Upper Chamber takes the concept of independence too far, senators may be setting themselves up to become a 'de facto opposition to the government,' non-affiliated Sen. Ian Shugart warned his colleagues on Tuesday.
Health
-
Fire situation eases slightly, but risks remain as more than 400 wildfires still burn
Canadians should be on alert for more bad air quality days ahead this summer as wildfires continue to burn out of control in most provinces, national public health officials warned Monday.
-
Daytime naps may be good for our brains, study says
Taking daytime naps may help maintain brain health as we age, according to a new study. However, prior research has shown that excess napping can also be harmful.
-
Ozempic ads seem to be everywhere. Doctors and ethics experts are worried about that
With ads popping up on TV, social media, giant billboards and at professional sports games, Canadians may be feeling bombarded by marketing for Ozempic and sister drug Rybelsus. Some doctors and medical ethics experts say the marketing campaign is too aggressive.
Sci-Tech
-
'Basically a carbon fibre tube': Inside OceanGate's Titanic submarine, as told by a former crewmember
A former member of an OceanGate expedition to the to the wreckage of the Titanic is sharing what it was is like for those onboard the submersible, and says although training is provided, the deep dive is not without risk.
-
Use of AI in social sciences could mean humans will no longer be needed in data collection: article
A team of researchers from four Canadian and American universities say artificial intelligence could replace humans when it comes to collecting data for social science research.
-
Elon Musk says Twitter video app for smart TVs is 'coming'
A Twitter video app for smart TVs is in the social media company's plans, owner Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday, a move that would be in line with the company's new plans to focus on growing video content on the platform.
Entertainment
-
Dr. Dre to receive first Hip-Hop Icon Award from music industry group ASCAP
The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers said on Tuesday that Dr. Dre will receive the first-ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award.
-
Swifties react after singer books no stops in Canada for 2024 leg of international tour
Taylor Swift's newly announced 2024 international tour dates include no stops in Canada.
-
Trevor Noah's new gig? A Spotify podcast
Trevor Noah may have left hosting 'The Daily Show,' but he's not giving up the spotlight. It was announced Tuesday that he will be hosting a new Spotify podcast.
Business
-
Businesses' changing credit usage a worrying trend: Equifax
Equifax Canada says new data suggests a significant shift in credit usage among businesses in the first quarter of 2023.
-
Gannett sues Google, Alphabet claiming they have a monopoly on digital advertising
Gannett has filed a civil lawsuit against Google and its parent company Alphabet, claiming that they unlawfully hold monopolies in the advertising technology tools that publishers and advertisers use to buy and sell online ad space.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street slips as it takes a pause after its big rally
Stocks are slipping Tuesday in Wall Street's first trading after a five-week rally carried it to its highest level since the spring of last year.
Lifestyle
-
New Brunswick Youth Orchestra showcased their talent at Carnegie Hall
NBYO, made up of 85 youth, just got back from the trip of a lifetime as they played a performance at Carnegie Hall
-
Elliot Page on balancing trans joy and harsh realities of anti-LGBTQ2S+ sentiment
Elliot Page is in a bit of an odd position, he says, being one of the most visible transgender men in the world. He's in a better place than ever before. The Halifax-born actor is able to be his full self without reservation. But at the same time, he has publicly declared himself part of a group that is under attack.
-
Rubens painting 'lost' for centuries could sell for US$7.7 million
A Rubens painting lost to history and misidentified for almost 300 years has re-emerged with the help of X-ray analysis and could now fetch up to US$7.7 million at auction next month.
Sports
-
Milos Raonic withdraws from Wimbledon warm-up tournament
Canada's Milos Raonic withdrew from the Cinch Championships on Tuesday shortly before his scheduled first-round match at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament.
-
Alcaraz finds some late inspiration to rally to win in 1st match at Queen's Club
Carlos Alcaraz's first grass-court match outside Wimbledon proved to be a tricky one.
-
Canada's Connor Bedard honoured as IIHF's first male player of the year
Presumptive No. 1 NHL draft pick Connor Bedard has been honoured as the International Ice Hockey Federation's first male player of the year.
Autos
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
Telus and Aussie EV charger Jolt to build up to 5,000 charging stations across Canada
Telus has signed a partnership with an Australian electric vehicle charging company, announcing plans to install up to 5,000 EV charging stations across Canada.
-
U.S. highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.