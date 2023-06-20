Swifties react after singer books no stops in Canada for 2024 leg of international tour

Canadian Swifties aren’t too thrilled with Taylor Swift’s newly announced 2024 tour dates after the singer included no stops in Canada.

In a tweet Tuesday, Taylor Swift wrote, "I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates."

Her tweet included a photo of 38 dates, starting on Feb. 7, with mutiple shows in countries like Australia, the U.K., and Japan, but none in Canada.

The singer announced that American singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter would join her on the worldwide stage as a special guest.

This is the second leg of international dates for Taylor Swift after she kick-started her eight-month-long tour on Mar. 17, with the final date on Nov. 26 in Brazil.

Canadian companies like Much Music chimed in saying "Canada, how we doing?" with an upside-down smiley face emoji, while McDonalds Canada commented, "*cries in Canadian*."

Several fans also took to social media to express their disappointment.

taylor not going to canada really sucks for all the canadian swifties who didn’t try to get tickets to the US dates because they were waiting for the canada dates. that should’ve been clear from the beginning — taylor 🪩 heard tosotd & coney island live (@shivroyapologst) June 20, 2023

canadian swifties when we thought we’d get at least ONE eras tour date: pic.twitter.com/TXfeZVsE6p — carly 🩵 (@inkedgolbach) June 20, 2023

It’s really disappointing that @taylorswift13 appears to not be coming to Canada. Canada seems to always get the short end of the straw with concerts, from Kpop to Taylor Swift https://t.co/n4YLUERD01 — Garrett (@Garrett_Blair1) June 20, 2023

Canadian Swifties, can we create a therapy group?😂😅 — Francesca ミ☆ (taylor’s version) (@fran_grupp) June 20, 2023