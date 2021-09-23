TORONTO -- Shawn Mendes is plotting his return to Canadian concert stages as part of a massive 2022 world tour.

The Pickering, Ont.-born pop singer raised the curtain Thursday on plans for a 64-date arena tour of North America, the United Kingdom and Europe that includes stops in Vancouver, Edmonton and Montreal.

Wonder: The World Tour comes on the heels of Mendes' 2020 album "Wonder."

The 23-year-old singer will open the European leg of his tour in Copenhagen on March 14, 2022 before heading to North America in the early summer.

Shows are slated for Vancouver on July 2, Edmonton on July 5 and Montreal on Aug. 15.

No dates for Toronto or other Canadian cities were announced, though the tour's promoter says additional stops will be revealed soon.

North American tickets go on sale to the public on Oct. 7.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2021.