Rapper Fetty Wap faces at least 5 years in prison for drugs
Rapper Fetty Wap pleaded guilty Monday to a conspiracy drug charge that carries a mandatory five-year prison sentence, admitting that he participated in a massive drug trafficking racket that moved drugs from the West Coast to Long Island.
The plea in Central Islip came before U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke, who had revoked his bond and sent him to jail two weeks ago. After the plea, he was returned to jail to await sentencing, though a date was not immediately set.
Locke revoked the rapper's $500,000 bail, secured by property he owns in Georgia, after prosecutors said that Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, threatened to kill a man during a FaceTime call in 2021, violating the terms of his pretrial release in his drug case.
The “Trap Queen” rapper was initially arrested last October on charges alleging he participated in a conspiracy to smuggle large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs into the New York City area.
He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, the top charge in an indictment against him, though the plea pertained only to cocaine. It carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison while federal sentencing guidelines are likely to recommend about two additional years in prison. The plea spared him from a potential life sentence if he had been convicted on all the charges he faced.
His lawyers did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
Maxwell and five co-defendants were accused of conspiring to possess and distribute more than 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine between June 2019 and June 2020. Two codefendants also have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.
The scheme allegedly involved using the U.S. Postal Service and cars with hidden compartments to move drugs from the West Coast to Long Island, where they were stored for distribution to dealers on Long Island and in New Jersey, prosecutors said.
Maxwell rose to prominence after “Trap Queen,” his debut single, reached No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 2015.
The Long Island arrest was not his first. In 2019, he was arrested in Las Vegas for allegedly assaulting three employees at a hotel-casino. He was also arrested in November 2017 on a DUI charge after police said he was drag racing on a New York City highway.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Doxed transgender activist, Twitch streamer leaving Canada due to ongoing threats
The woman at the centre of a swatting incident involving the London Police Service says she is being forced to leave the country due to ongoing harassment and threats to her life.
Tim Hortons is now serving pizza at select GTA locations
Tim Hortons is testing out some new menu ideas, adding pizza to its list of food options at select locations in a trial run.
Siblings killed in fiery Brampton, Ont. car crash identified by family
The three people killed in a fiery Brampton car crash on Saturday were teenage siblings.
Iconic Sir Winston Churchill photograph stolen from Chateau Laurier, replaced with copy
An iconic photograph of Sir Winston Churchill appears to have been stolen from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel and replaced with a copy. The photo of Churchill by Canadian photographer Yousuf Karsh, taken in December 1941 on Parliament Hill, is among the most famous photos ever taken of the British prime minister.
Feds cut funding for anti-racism project over 'vile' tweets
Diversity Minister Ahmed Hussen says the government has cut funding to an anti-racism project over 'reprehensible and vile' tweets by a senior consultant involved in the strategy.
U.S. lawmakers, advocates pushing Ottawa to eliminate ArriveCan, open Nexus offices
The Canadian American Business Council's new campaign calls on Ottawa to scrap the ArriveCan app, a mandatory pre-screening tool for visitors to Canada, and to tackle the backlog plaguing the Canada-U.S. trusted-traveller system known as Nexus.
Stunning images capture the aurora borealis across Canada over the weekend
With the northern lights visible throughout Canada this past weekend, Canadians took to social media to share their sightings of the mesmerizing natural phenomenon.
Touting clean energy, PM Trudeau questions 'business case' for exporting liquefied natural gas to Europe
Pitching Canada as a reliable supplier of clean energy and a solution for European countries' reliance on Russian oil and gas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's not sold on the idea of liquefied natural gas exports being part of the long-term plan.
Trump's turbulent White House years culminate in Florida search
Former U.S. President Donald Trump had a penchant for collecting. And that lifelong habit -- combined with his careless handling of classified information, and a chaotic transition born from his refusal to accept defeat in 2020 -- have all culminated in a federal investigation that poses extraordinary legal and political challenges.
Canada
-
Coroner investigating after 2 Inuk women fatally struck in Montreal while staying at health centre
Quebec's Coroner's Office is investigating the deaths of two Inuk women who were killed on Montreal highways in the space of two days. Both women were staying at the Ullivik health centre after travelling south from northern Inuit communities.
-
Doxed transgender activist, Twitch streamer leaving Canada due to ongoing threats
The woman at the centre of a swatting incident involving the London Police Service says she is being forced to leave the country due to ongoing harassment and threats to her life.
-
Burned human remains in shallow grave discovered in Pickering, Ont.
Homicide investigators have been called in after a person in Pickering, Ont., discovered burned human remains in a shallow grave, police say.
-
Man charged in Wasaga Beach, Ont. disappearance of ex-girlfriend Elnaz Hajtamiri denied bail
The man charged in connection with the disappearance of his former girlfriend, Elnaz Hajtamiri, will remain in custody after being denied bail.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Senior RCMP member says police need more resources
The former RCMP commanding officer in Nova Scotia told the inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting on Monday that the officers who responded to the rampage did the best they could, but she admitted not everything went smoothly.
-
Stunning images capture the aurora borealis across Canada over the weekend
With the northern lights visible throughout Canada this past weekend, Canadians took to social media to share their sightings of the mesmerizing natural phenomenon.
World
-
Ukraine war: six months that shook the world
Six months ago this week, Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of Russian troops into Ukraine on a "special military operation" - a mass invasion on a scale unseen in Europe since the Second World War.
-
Russia blames Ukraine for daughter of Putin ally's car bombing death
Moving quickly to assign blame, Russia on Monday declared Ukrainian intelligence responsible for the brazen car bombing that killed the daughter of a leading right-wing Russian political thinker over the weekend. Ukraine denied involvement.
-
Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area
Heavy rains across the drought-stricken Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads and water seeped into some homes and businesses.
-
Trump's turbulent White House years culminate in Florida search
Former U.S. President Donald Trump had a penchant for collecting. And that lifelong habit -- combined with his careless handling of classified information, and a chaotic transition born from his refusal to accept defeat in 2020 -- have all culminated in a federal investigation that poses extraordinary legal and political challenges.
-
Officials: Landslide at Shiite shrine in Iraq kills 8
A landslide collapsed the ceiling of a Shiite shrine in central Iraq over the weekend and killed at least eight people, including a child, officials said Monday as rescuers continued to search for survivors.
-
Trump seeks special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents
Lawyers for former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday asked a federal judge to prevent the FBI from continuing to review documents recovered from his Florida estate earlier this month until a neutral special master can be appointed.
Politics
-
Touting clean energy, PM Trudeau questions 'business case' for exporting liquefied natural gas to Europe
Pitching Canada as a reliable supplier of clean energy and a solution for European countries' reliance on Russian oil and gas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's not sold on the idea of liquefied natural gas exports being part of the long-term plan.
-
Feds cut funding for anti-racism project over 'vile' tweets
Diversity Minister Ahmed Hussen says the government has cut funding to an anti-racism project over 'reprehensible and vile' tweets by a senior consultant involved in the strategy.
-
U.S. lawmakers, advocates pushing Ottawa to eliminate ArriveCan, open Nexus offices
The Canadian American Business Council's new campaign calls on Ottawa to scrap the ArriveCan app, a mandatory pre-screening tool for visitors to Canada, and to tackle the backlog plaguing the Canada-U.S. trusted-traveller system known as Nexus.
Health
-
Baby teethers recalled due to contamination hazard: Health Canada
Health Canada has recalled water-filled baby teethers and teether keys from the Tootsie Baby brand, due to a bacterial contamination in the liquid inside both products.
-
'I thought I might die at home': Canada's health-care system is crumbling, experts say
A Nova Scotia woman who suffered excruciating pain for 36 hours with no ambulance available is just one example of how Canada's health-care system, hugely overburdened and struggling amid worker shortages, needs desperate attention, experts say.
-
Summit on health care scheduled for Monday between leaders of Ontario, N.S., N.B., P.E.I.
Canada's struggling health-care system will be the topic of discussion as the premiers of Ontario and Nova Scotia meet in Halifax.
Sci-Tech
-
-
Doxed transgender activist, Twitch streamer leaving Canada due to ongoing threats
The woman at the centre of a swatting incident involving the London Police Service says she is being forced to leave the country due to ongoing harassment and threats to her life.
-
'It's very rare for Canada': Cambridge Amateur Radio Club makes contact with ISS
The Cambridge Amateur Radio Club recently rode the radio waves out of this world when they connected with the International Space Station (ISS).
Entertainment
-
U.K. broadcaster to air satirical musical on Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew will be the subject of a satirical TV musical in the latest season of shows from U.K. broadcaster Channel 4.
-
Bullied boy with dwarfism scores role in new 'Mad Max' movie
Quaden Bayles, an Indigenous Australian boy who won the support of celebrities and well-wishers around the globe after being bullied because of his disability, has landed a role in the new "Mad Max" movie.
-
Casey Affleck welcomes Jennifer Lopez to the family
Casey Affleck has a message for his new sister-in-law. The actor posted what appeared to be a throwback photo on his verified Instagram account of himself with his older brother Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.
Business
-
Tim Hortons is now serving pizza at select GTA locations
Tim Hortons is testing out some new menu ideas, adding pizza to its list of food options at select locations in a trial run.
-
Majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months: survey
The majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months, and two thirds of Canadians say they are stressed about money, according to an Angus Reid Institute survey.
-
B.C. strike: Overtime ban declared for BCGEU members as job action escalates
A union that represents thousands of public service employees escalated its ongoing job action and declared an overtime ban Monday morning.
Lifestyle
-
Unique 'Friends'-themed Airbnb opens in Victoria
Fans of the hit sitcom "Friends" may be excited to learn that a new Airbnb inspired by Monica's apartment from the show has opened in Victoria, B.C. The suite, called "The One with the Purple Apartment," is located in a heritage building in the downtown core.
-
What does the Queen like with tea? Jam sandwiches every day
Queen Elizabeth II has eaten jam sandwiches every day since she was a toddler, according to her former private chef. Darren McGrady claims on his YouTube channel that the monarch favours a strawberry preserve made from fruits picked in her Balmoral Castle grounds in Scotland.
-
Manitoba family swaps grains for haskap berries after worst harvest in 50 years
A Manitoba farming family has swapped traditional prairie cereal grains for a cereal topping that’s gaining popularity in Canada.
Sports
-
Mbappe scores in 8 seconds, ties French league record
Kylian Mbappe scored after just eight seconds of play to claim the joint-fastest goal in the history of the French league on Sunday.
-
Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1M Queen's Plate
Filly Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured trainer Kevin Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt.
-
'This group just stuck with it': Winning world juniors gold special for Canada
Canada's under-20 men's hockey team got to know adversity intimately over the past year-and-a-half. The trials and tribulations paid off Saturday night as the team won gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton.
Autos
-
Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone denies fraud charge
Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone on Monday denied a charge of fraud over his alleged failure to declare overseas assets worth more than 400 million pounds.
-
Carmakers hit as China's heatwave forces more power rationing
The rationing of power in Sichuan province, China's most important hydropower hub, has hit production for major carmakers in Shanghai, including Tesla, according to reports in Chinese state media.
-
Turkey: Crashes at emergency sites kill at least 35 people
Turkish authorities on Sunday investigated a pair of secondary crashes at emergency sites that killed at least 35 people the previous day. In both cases, first responders tending to earlier collisions were among the dead.