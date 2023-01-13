Prince Harry's 'Spare' sets Guinness World Record for fastest selling non-fiction book ever

Prince Harry can add another Guinness World Record to his accolades after his book was declared the fastest selling non-fiction book ever.

Harry's controversial tell-all memoir "Spare" broke the single-day sales record for a non-fiction book with a whopping 1.43 million copies sold when it was officially released Tuesday.

"The first full day of sales of Spare represents the largest first-day sales total for any non-fiction book ever published by Penguin Random House," the book's publisher confirmed to the Guinness World Records.

According to the record keepers, Harry's book stole the record away from former U.S. president Barack Obama, whose book "A Promised Land" sold 887,000 copies on its 2020 release date.

The sales figures for "Spare" include hardcover, audiobook and e-book editions sold in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

This isn't Harry's first notch in the Guinness Word Records. Harry and Meghan's official Instagram account became the fastest to reach one million followers on the social media platform. The account reached the milestone in just five hours and 45 minutes, according to Guinness Word Records.

The account, sussexroyal, launched on April 2, 2019.

"Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues," the post reads. "We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.”- Harry & Meghan."

Harry and Meghan's Instagram record was later topped by actor Jennifer Aniston whose account reached the milestone in just five hours and 16 minutes later that year.

--with a file from the Associated Press