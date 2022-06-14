Lizzo changes lyrics after facing backlash over ‘ableist’ language in new song

TORONTO -

After fans called out Lizzo’s new song for using derogatory language, the singer says she is taking action and releasing a new version of the single without the offensive word.

Lizzo released a statement on Monday after receiving several calls to change the lyrics of her song ‘Grrrls,’ which included a derogatory term to describe people with cerebral palsy.

“It’s been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song “GRRRLS,” the singer said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Disability rights advocates called out this line of the song: "hold my bag, do you see this sh**? I'ma sp*zz. I'm about to knock somebody out."

The term sp*zz is the shortened word for spastic diplegia, a neurological condition that is a form of cerebral palsy. However, the word has also been used to negatively describe a person acting irrationally.

"Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language," Lizzo said in her statement.

"As a fat black woman in America, I've had many hateful words used against me so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case unintentionally).”

The 34-year-old singer said the new version of the single is her way of listening and taking action to make matters right.

"As an influential artist I'm dedicated to being part of the change I've been waiting to see in the world,” she said.