Klimt portrait 'Lady with a Fan' up for sale with US$80M estimate

Gustav Klimt's “Dame mit Fächer” — Lady with a Fan, is shown in this hand out image released by Sotheby's. A late-life masterpiece by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt could become the most expensive painting ever sold in Europe when it is auctioned later this month. Auctioneer Sotheby’s said on Wednesday June 14, 2023, that “Dame mit Fächer” — Lady with a Fan — will go up for sale June 27 in London, with an estimated price of 65 million pounds ($80 million). (Sotheby's via AP) Gustav Klimt's “Dame mit Fächer” — Lady with a Fan, is shown in this hand out image released by Sotheby's. A late-life masterpiece by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt could become the most expensive painting ever sold in Europe when it is auctioned later this month. Auctioneer Sotheby’s said on Wednesday June 14, 2023, that “Dame mit Fächer” — Lady with a Fan — will go up for sale June 27 in London, with an estimated price of 65 million pounds ($80 million). (Sotheby's via AP)

