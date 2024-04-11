Entertainment

    • Kevin Costner breaks silence about ‘Yellowstone’ final season

    The popular Paramount network drama “Yellowstone” will end in November with a batch of episodes that concludes its fifth season. (Paramount Network via AP) The popular Paramount network drama “Yellowstone” will end in November with a batch of episodes that concludes its fifth season. (Paramount Network via AP)
    Many “Yellowstone” viewers very much want Kevin Costner to return for the remainder of the drama’s final season, and it sounds like he’s not against the idea.

    Costner, who has starred as the patriarch John Dutton on the series, reportedly came to an impasse last year with the show’s creator Taylor Sheridan “over shooting schedules.”

    Months later, Sheridan said he was “disappointed” by Costner’s exit during the fifth and final season of the show.

    “My last conversation with Kevin was that he had this passion project he wanted to direct,” Sheridan told The Hollywood Reporter.

    That project is his upcoming film “Horizon: An American Saga,” in which Costner stars, directed and produced. He has been promoting it this week at CinemaCon, where Costner made his first comments about the “Yellowstone” situation to Entertainment Tonight.

    “I’d like to be able to do it but we haven’t been able to,” Costner said of finishing out the series.

    “I thought I was going to make seven (seasons) but right now we’re at five. So how it works out – I hope it does – but they’ve got a lot of different shows going on,” he said. “Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with (it), I’d love to do it.”

    Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” spinoffs include “1923,” with more prequels and sequels to come.

    Costner also shared his thoughts on how he’d like to see his character’s storyline resolve.

    “Well, you know, he needs to be proactive in what happens and I’ve kind of had my own fantasy how it might be but that’s Taylor’s thing,” he said. “I said as much to him a while back. I had thoughts how it could happen, but we just have to see.”

    CNN has reached out to Paramount for comment.

