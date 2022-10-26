Karl Wolf adds more layers to 15-year-old hit single 'Africa' with anniversary remix
Karl Wolf says much of his success is owed to his breakout hit "Africa," which is why he's decided to revisit the track with a new remix to mark its 15th anniversary.
The soft rock classic, originally released by American rock band Toto in 1982, found a new life in the hands of the now 43-year-old Lebanese-Canadian, who blended its nostalgia with dance hall beats to make it his own pop radio hit.
He hopes his latest remix will go a step further by appealing to younger listeners who've stumbled across his social media profiles, where he dives into the specifics of his creative process.
"I wanted the new generation to feel what I felt hearing the original," he said in a phone interview from Montreal. "It's like another notch to my cover."
"Africa: 4AM Remix," which will be released Friday on digital platforms, captures a blend of tropical house and electronica geared to appeal to generation Z. Compared to his original cover, the new version has a quicker tempo and a more pronounced layer of synths.
The song arrives as Karl Wolf, born Carl Abou-Samah, embarks on his whirlwind countrywide tour starting on Nov. 24. The DIY tour will pack 19 shows into 25 days as he brings a version of his recording studio to the stage,giving fans a glimpse of how he creates music.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Abou-Samah has been sharing how he produced his songs on social media. When his video composing a different version of "Africa" blew up, currently boasting more than one million views on TikTok, he wanted to officially release the full version of his remix.
"Most of my productions that I do live on TikTok are going crazy viral and that's kind of where the 4 a.m. and 3 a.m. vibes came about," he said.
He says the DIY tour was inspired by his journey from being an immigrant in Canada to becoming an established musician.
On the stage, he'll present "a glorified, more embellished studio" space to fans, showing how he made "Africa," "Yalla Habibi," and some of his other hits, with his social media videos helping to tell the story.
Inspiration for the 2007 remix of "Africa" hit him while he was listening to dance hall in a taxi in Montreal.
"I was like, 'Man, this is cool,"' he said. "And then I just thought to myself, 'Wouldn't it be cool to remake an '80s record?"'
He went through 43 different versions testing different sounds. Many early versions sounded like covers of the original Toto recording, but then he put his own twist on it.
"I flipped it completely," he said.
The song morphed into an R&B mix, which was tweaked again to add dance hall beats.
Record labels didn't want to sign onto the song, he said, so he initially released it himself. As it gained steam on Billboard's Canadian Hot 100, EMI Music Canada got behind the song, helping to push it to No. 2 on the Canadian singles chart in 2009.
Before the success of "Africa," Abou-Samah honed his skills as a producer and songwriter for other artists such as Quebec band Dubmatique and pop duo Sky, later becoming the lead singer for the latter's third iteration.
When he ventured away from Sky to become a solo act, he didn't see much success on the charts until the original "Africa" remix took off.
"I had been trying so hard at it, and not really winning, well, at least not on the Top 20 or Top 30," he said. "It was a big surprise."
Fifteen years later, after the Canadian tour supporting the updated version of "Africa," he plans to embark on an international tour in Europe and the U.S.
Abou-Samah said he also signed a music publishing deal with Kobalt Music and a licence and promotion deal with digital distribution service ONErpm.
"Next year, 2023, is going to be a game changer for me as well," he said.
Throughout his career, Abou-Samah has carried a sentiment from Deane Cameron, former president of EMI Music Canada, who died in 2019, who told him when it came tohesitation releasing his single "Yalla Habibi," to be true to himself.
"'You got to be real,"' he recalled.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2022.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What is RSV and what are the most common symptoms?
As Canada deals with an increase in cases of an illness that impacts the respiratory tract, doctors say there are certain symptoms to watch for and ways to battle the virus even with no vaccine available, including following public health protocols.
Seoul says allies agree 'unparalleled' response needed to a North Korea nuclear test
South Korea said on in Wednesday it had agreed with the United States and Japan that a resumption of nuclear testing by North Korea would have to be met with an 'unparalleled' response.
Bloc Quebecois' motion to sever ties with monarchy fails, but gets backing from other MPs
A Bloc Quebecois motion calling for Canada to sever ties with the monarchy failed on Wednesday, after Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet forced MPs to vote on whether the federal government should no longer be connected to what he called an 'incredibly racist' and 'archaic' institution.
Skechers says escorted Ye out of L.A. office after rapper arrived 'unannounced'
Skechers said on Wednesday its executives escorted Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, out of a Los Angeles corporate office, after the rapper and fashion designer "showed up unannounced and uninvited."
'It felt really demeaning': Passenger with disability removed from flight at Vancouver airport
As he settled into his seat on a WestJet flight from Vancouver to Calgary last Friday, Shayne De Wilde was approached by airline staff, who told him there was a problem with one of his electric wheelchairs.
Two Canadian women arrested after release from Syria detention camp
Two Canadian women have been arrested after arriving in Canada following their repatriation from a detention camp in Syria.
'Crypto king' nearly arrested twice after refusing to hand over diamond-studded Rolex, Audi in bankruptcy proceeding
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was almost arrested twice after the 23-year-old refused to hand over his diamond-studded Rolex, Audi and cell phone to a bankruptcy trustee.
Harvey Weinstein's lawyer presses woman over absence of rape evidence
An attorney for Harvey Weinstein peppered a woman with questions Wednesday on the lack of forensic evidence that the movie magnate raped her in 2013, or that he was even at the hotel where she says the assault occurred.
Human remains re-exhumed for DNA to ID Tulsa Race Massacre victims
A team of scientists started the process of re-exhuming human remains Wednesday in their effort to identify people killed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, one of the worst known examples of white mob violence against Black Americans in U.S. history.
Canada
-
RCMP investigating reports of Chinese 'police stations' operating in Ontario
The RCMP says it’s investigating reports of criminal activity at so-called "police stations" reportedly set up by the People’s Republic of China in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Two Canadian women arrested after release from Syria detention camp
Two Canadian women have been arrested after arriving in Canada following their repatriation from a detention camp in Syria.
-
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate again, predicts potential recession in 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
-
France denies extradition for priest facing sex assault charge in Nunavut
The federal government says France has denied an extradition request for a priest accused of crimes against children in Nunavut.
-
'It felt really demeaning': Passenger with disability removed from flight at Vancouver airport
As he settled into his seat on a WestJet flight from Vancouver to Calgary last Friday, Shayne De Wilde was approached by airline staff, who told him there was a problem with one of his electric wheelchairs.
-
'Crypto king' nearly arrested twice after refusing to hand over diamond-studded Rolex, Audi in bankruptcy proceeding
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was almost arrested twice after the 23-year-old refused to hand over his diamond-studded Rolex, Audi and cell phone to a bankruptcy trustee.
World
-
Seoul says allies agree 'unparalleled' response needed to a North Korea nuclear test
South Korea said on in Wednesday it had agreed with the United States and Japan that a resumption of nuclear testing by North Korea would have to be met with an 'unparalleled' response.
-
Syria reports Israeli airstrikes on targets in Damascus area
Israeli airstrikes targeted sites in the vicinity of Damascus early Thursday, marking the third such strikes in a week, Syrian state media reported.
-
Human remains re-exhumed for DNA to ID Tulsa Race Massacre victims
A team of scientists started the process of re-exhuming human remains Wednesday in their effort to identify people killed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, one of the worst known examples of white mob violence against Black Americans in U.S. history.
-
Gunmen attack major Shiite holy site in Iran, killing 15
Gunmen opened fire Wednesday at a major Shiite holy site in the southern city of Shiraz, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens, according to state-run media.
-
Fetterman faces Oz at Senate debate 5 months after stroke
More than five months after experiencing a stroke, Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and often spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate Tuesday against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat.
-
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
A Wisconsin man was convicted Wednesday of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade last year, ending a trial in which he defended himself erratically and sometimes confrontationally.
Politics
-
Bloc Quebecois' motion to sever ties with monarchy fails, but gets backing from other MPs
A Bloc Quebecois motion calling for Canada to sever ties with the monarchy failed on Wednesday, after Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet forced MPs to vote on whether the federal government should no longer be connected to what he called an 'incredibly racist' and 'archaic' institution.
-
'Siege mentality': OPP warned 'Freedom Convoy' protesters weren't leaving Ottawa
The Feb. 14 report, released through the Public Order Emergency Commission on Wednesday, showed the provincial police based their assessment on how long the blockades around Parliament Hill had dragged on, as well as the scope of the protest and 'nature of the conflict.'
-
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate again, predicts potential recession in 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
Health
-
SickKids seeing spike in ER patient volumes, with some waiting up to 12 hours
Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children is urging families to consider other options before coming in to the emergency department after more than 300 patients showed up over a 24-hour period in recent days.
-
Pine-Sol cleaning products recall in Canada: What you need to know
Clorox is recalling some Pine-Sol scented multi-surface cleaning products in Canada and the U.S., due to possible contamination with bacteria that can make people sick.
-
Afraid of needles? China rolling out oral COVID-19 vaccine
The Chinese city of Shanghai started administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in what appears to be a world first.
Sci-Tech
-
Alphabet sees 'disappointing' ad sales during economic slowdown
Google parent Alphabet Inc's disappointing ad sales sparked worries across the digital media sector on Tuesday as advertisers cut back on their spending in the face of an economic slowdown.
-
Photos of the partial solar eclipse you missed Tuesday morning
Tuesday morning, Canadians missed a partial solar eclipse as the Sun, Moon and Earth almost aligned. The next eclipse event takes place on Nov. 8, as the upcoming full moon is set to occur along with a total lunar eclipse, which will be visible to Canada.
-
Macintosh SE used by Steve Jobs worth up to US$300,000 was up for auction this week
A Macintosh computer used by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs went up for auction this week, with sellers estimating its worth at up to US$300,000.
Entertainment
-
Harvey Weinstein's lawyer presses woman over absence of rape evidence
An attorney for Harvey Weinstein peppered a woman with questions Wednesday on the lack of forensic evidence that the movie magnate raped her in 2013, or that he was even at the hotel where she says the assault occurred.
-
Skechers says escorted Ye out of L.A. office after rapper arrived 'unannounced'
Skechers said on Wednesday its executives escorted Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, out of a Los Angeles corporate office, after the rapper and fashion designer "showed up unannounced and uninvited."
-
Video game studio helps Nova Scotia's Lunenburg make its mark in the world of golf
From Moe Norman to Mike Weir and Sandra Post to Brooke Henderson, Canada has a rich golf history. But there's also a little-known golf hotbed in Lunenburg, N.S.
Business
-
S&P/TSX composite up almost 200 points, U.S. markets mixed
Canada's main stock index was up almost 200 points on Wednesday, buoyed by strength across all sectors on news of a half-percentage point interest rate hike, while U.S. markets were mixed, weighed down by tech stocks.
-
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate again, predicts potential recession in 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
-
Macintosh SE used by Steve Jobs worth up to US$300,000 was up for auction this week
A Macintosh computer used by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs went up for auction this week, with sellers estimating its worth at up to US$300,000.
Lifestyle
-
'My needs matter': Tips for setting boundaries and saying 'no'
In her new book, 'The Book of Boundaries: Set the Limits That Will Set You Free,' Melissa Urban provides tips on setting boundaries, communicating them to others, and why it's the right thing to do.
-
Powerball jackpot rises to US$700M, 8th largest lottery prize
The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated US$700 million Powerball grand prize.
-
6 things Taylor Swift has taught me about living well
With the release of her latest album, 'Midnights,' Taylor Swift fans have been invited to glimpse back into the struggles and lessons she is investigating in her next phase of her life.
Sports
-
Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown leave Kanye West's Donda Sports agency
Two high profile athletes are leaving Kanye West's sports agency, Donda Sports, in the wake of the artist and businessman's repeated antisemitic statements.
-
British minister tells gay World Cup fans to 'be respectful'
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly faced criticism Wednesday after telling gay soccer fans heading to the World Cup in Qatar that they should show some 'compromise' and be 'respectful of the host nation.'
-
Klay Thompson ejected for first time in NBA career
The technical fouls were piling high in the third quarter. So was Devin Booker's point total and the Phoenix Suns' lead. By the time the whistles finally stopped, the Suns were well on their way to 134-105 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in a game that featured Klay Thompson's first career ejection and seven technical fouls.
Autos
-
Tesla faces U.S. criminal probe over self-driving claims: sources told Reuters
Tesla is under criminal investigation in the United States over claims that the company's electric vehicles can drive themselves, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
-
Audi to team up with Sauber for Formula One entry in 2026
German manufacturer Audi has chosen Formula One team Sauber as its factory works team when it enters the racing series in 2026.
-
Park outside: Kia recalls SUVs again for risk of engine fire
Kia is telling owners of nearly 72,000 older Sportage small SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors and away from structures after getting reports of more engine fires.