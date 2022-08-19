Jonah Hill is taking a break from promoting films because of anxiety attacks

Jonah Hill's documentary, "Stutz," which focuses on mental health, will be released this fall. (NDZ/Star Max/IPx/AP/CNN) Jonah Hill's documentary, "Stutz," which focuses on mental health, will be released this fall. (NDZ/Star Max/IPx/AP/CNN)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada's interim import ban on handguns takes effect today

As of today, individuals and businesses are no longer able to import restricted handguns into Canada, with limited exceptions. The move announced earlier this month is aimed at expediting a key pillar of the federal effort to cap the number of handguns in the country.

FILE - A Taran tactical combat master handgun is displayed for sale on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Hempstead, New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Brittainy Newman)

Vatican shelves sexual assault probe into Cardinal Marc Ouellet

There is not enough evidence to open a formal church investigation into sexual assault allegations against a prominent Quebec cardinal, Pope Francis declared Thursday. Cardinal Marc Ouellet, an adviser to the Pope, has been accused of sexual misconduct in a class-action lawsuit filed earlier this week in Quebec Superior Court.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social