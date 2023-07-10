Jamie Foxx is 'celebrating summer' as he is spotted publicly for the first time since his hospitalization

Jamie Foxx is seen here in March. (Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images/File) Jamie Foxx is seen here in March. (Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images/File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social